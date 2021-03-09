Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Earns RIAA Diamond Certification

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum selling, Atlantic recording artist Cardi B's smash hit "Bodak Yellow" is now RIAA certified Diamond (10x Platinum), making Cardi B the first female rapper with a song to achieve this prestigious feat. Along with the history-making Diamond certification of "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B's blockbuster single "WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" is now certified 5x Platinum.

Along with celebrating the new certifications, Cardi B is also set to perform at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, March 14th alongside stars such as Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and more. Tune in as the GRAMMY awards air live at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT via CBS.

Cardi B is fresh off the release of her eagerly awaited single "Up," produced by DJ SwanQo & Young Dza and available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; an official companion video - directed by Tanu Munio - is streaming now via YouTube HERE.

Recently named Billboard's "Woman Of The Year 2020," Cardi B made history with the explosive success of last summer's "WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)." "WAP" debuted at #1 on the Billboard "Hot 100" upon its August release - Cardi's fourth #1 single in the US, extending her record as the female rapper with the most #1 singles in "Hot 100" history and affirming her as the only female rapper to have reach #1 on the "Hot 100" in two different decades. The track - which went on to spend four weeks atop the "Hot 100" while also spending multiple weeks at #1 in Australia, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom - made further history as the first #1 single on the inaugural Billboard "Global 200," topping that chart for three weeks.

In addition, "WAP" shattered multiple records, including the largest opening streaming week for a song in US chart history (93M), the highest streaming first week by a female artist, and one of the top 3 hip-hop streaming debuts of all time. What's more, the track confirmed Cardi as the first female rapper to have two songs hit #1 on Spotify's "Global Top 200" chart as well as one of Apple Music's most popular artists of all time, earning the platform's highest ever debut by a female artist as well as the fastest song in Apple Music history by a female artist to peak at #1. "WAP" marked Cardi's seventh #1 track at Apple Music - the most by any female artist in the service's five-year history.

Cardi B's rambunctious spirit and brave tongue garnered instant online popularity, rapidly increasing her fan base. She has evolved into an entertainer, actress and a renowned rapper in just a short time. Cardi rose to rap success and fame, releasing her debut studio album INVASION OF PRIVACY in 2018. Cardi continues to be at the top of her game as the first woman with five simultaneous Top 10 hits on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart as well as the first female rapper with four Billboard Hot 100 #1s. Now a GRAMMY AWARD WINNING rap superstar, Cardi's 3x Platinum selling debut album INVASION OF PRIVACY debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album includes the now Diamond certified classic "Bodak Yellow," and all 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy have been RIAA certified Gold or higher - making Cardi the first female artist to achieve this feat. Cardi's single "Money" is now RIAA 4x Platinum certified, and her recent single "Press" is now RIAA certified Platinum.