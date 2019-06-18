Canvasback Music/Atlantic Announces Release of TINY CHANGES: A CELEBRATION OF THE MIDNIGHT ORGAN FIGHT

Canvasback Music/Atlantic have announced the release of TINY CHANGES: A CELEBRATION OF THE MIDNIGHT ORGAN FIGHT. Recorded in 2018 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the acclaimed Scottish band Frightened Rabbit's seminal album THE MIDNIGHT ORGAN FIGHT, friends - including The National's Aaron Dessner & Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn, Katie Harkin & Sarah Silverman, Manchester Orchestra, and Death Cab For Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard, among others (full track listing below) - contributed their own renditions of every track on the original 2008 release.

The band made their own album announcement yesterday on their social platforms:

Tiny Changes - A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight

To celebrate the 10 year anniversary/birthday of The Midnight Organ Fight we wanted to avoid the usual approach of just repressing the vinyl or rereleasing the same record with different artwork or putting out demos that were never meant to be heard by anyone other than the band and maybe our parents. We came up with the idea of asking some pals to record their own interpretations of the songs on the album. It felt like a good way to celebrate everyone who had been a part of the last ten years of the band and we didn't have to do any work ourselves! Every single person on Tiny Changes has been a part of our lives and Frightened Rabbit in a special way over the last ten years. We've shared studios, vans, bars, dressing rooms and probably even underwear with some of these people and that's why this record is so special to us.

Scott was a vital part of bringing this album together and it's something he was very excited about and worked hard to bring to life. He listened to and approved every track on there with us and he had already started preparing the artwork which you'll see on there (if you buy it). This is a celebration of a record that connected thousands of people to Scott and connected thousands of people to each other and ten years on it is still managing to do it. Scott would probably have put in some joke here about when the album hits puberty and starts rebelling by smoking weed and getting things pierced. We're not that funny so instead let's just raise a glass, blow out the candles and make a wish.

We wish the album was available for pre-order tomorrow and that it will come out July 12th and you'll be able to listen to two covers of Modern Leper straight away when you pre-order! Now we've told you it probably won't come true but we'll keep everything crossed for you.

Grant, Andy, Simon and Billy x

TINY CHANGES: A CELEBRATION OF THE MIDNIGHT ORGAN FIGHT is available for pre-order HERE now and will be released on July 12th. Each album pre-order includes a pair of instant-grat tracks: two different versions of the original album opener "The Modern Leper," recorded by singer-songwriter Julien Baker and Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro. A portion of the proceeds from album sales will benefit Tiny Changes, the mental health charity launched last month in honor of Frightened Rabbit's late frontman Scott Hutchison, to help raise awareness and provide support for children and young people struggling with mental health issues.

TINY CHANGES: A CELEBRATION OF THE MIDNIGHT ORGAN FIGHT

TRACK LISTING

(AVAILABLE JULY 12TH VIA CANVASBACK MUSIC/ATLANTIC)

1. The Modern Leper - Biffy Clyro

2. I Feel Better - Oxford Collapse

3. Good Arms vs Bad Arms - Fiskur

4. Fast Blood - Right On Dynamite

5. Old Old Fashioned - Josh Ritter

6. The Twist - Wintersleep

7. Bright Pink Bookmark - Peter Katis

8. Head Rolls Off - Craig Finn

9. My Backwards Walk - Katie Harkin & Sarah Silverman

10. Keep Yourself Warm - Benjamin Gibbard

11. Extrasupervery - Jeff Zeigler

12. Poke - Daughter

13. Floating In The Forth - The Twilight Sad

14. Who'd You Kill Now - Aaron Dessner & Lauren Mayberry

15. The Modern Leper - Julien Baker

16. The Twist - Piano Bar Fight

17. My Backwards Walk - Manchester Orchestra





