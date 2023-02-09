Can't Swim Shares Brand New Single 'Nowhere, Ohio'

New Jersey rock band, Can't Swim, share a brand new single, "Nowhere, Ohio," out today via Pure Noise Records. The track is off forthcoming fourth full length studio album, Thanks But No Thanks, arriving March 3rd. "Nowhere, Ohio" offers a playful tribute to the Alkaline Trio classic "Radio" in between stabs of downtuned guitars and lyrics that reflect on the loneliness of touring.

"'Nowhere, Ohio' is a song I wrote while driving another band's tour bus for a month. Crazy long overnight drives by myself where your thoughts become your worst enemy," says lead singer, Chris LoPorto. "I've spent the last decade of my life on tour and constantly in motion, the lyrics are a summary of those feelings. So many nights you don't know how far you'll make it on the drive or where you'll be sleeping, which describes the title 'Nowhere, Ohio.'"

The band also shares the music video for the track, which is premiering now on Knotfest. The video is a fun nod to 90s style skate videos.

Thanks But No Thanks highlights the evolution of Can't Swim as a band. What once were presented as insurmountable obstacles on previous albums are now framed as hard-but-necessary lessons that need confronting to move forward and grow, calling upon new levels of resolve and strength to dull down life's demons.

Through it all, the band have been able to truly block out the noise and let their conscience resonate loudest of all. Can't Swim has shared three tastes of what fans can expect from the record - "Nowhere, Ohio" was preceded by "me vs me vs all of y'all" and "i heard they found you face down in your living room." Pre-order Thanks But No Thanks now HERE.

Can't Swim is gearing up to head out on tour supporting Free Throw. Beginning March 3rd in Buffalo, NY at The Rec Room, the band will visit over 25 cities across the country including stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Anaheim, San Diego, Houston and more before wrapping up on April 9th in Worcester, MA at the Palladium. See below for a full list of dates and get your tickets now HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

2023 TOUR DATES

March 3 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

March 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe

March 5 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

March 7 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

March 9 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

March 10 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

March 11 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

March 12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

March 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

March 15 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

March 17 - Portland,OR - Lola's Room

March 18 - Seattle, WA - Substation

March 20 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

March 21 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

March 22 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

March 23 - Anaheim, CA - Constellation Room

March 24 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

March 25 - Scottsdale, AZ - Last Exit Live

March 27 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

March 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

March 30 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

March 31 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

April 1 - Gainesville, FL - High Dive

April 2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

April 4 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

April 5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

April 6 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads

April 7 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

April 8 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

April 9 - Worcester, MA - Palladium