Cannons Release New Song 'Bad Tattoo'

The song comes fresh off the heels of their sold-out Terminal 5 show in New York City earlier this month.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Fresh off the heels of their sold-out Terminal 5 show in New York City earlier this month, alternative / electro-pop band CANNONS have shared their new song “Bad Tattoo” today via RCA Records UK.

The track, produced by Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige) and co-written by CANNONS, Elizondo, and Mikky Echo (Rihanna, Drake, Maroon 5), offers a fresh take on the Los Angeles band’s sound, showcasing their range and continued sonic growth.

In speaking about the track, CANNONS frontwoman Michelle Joy says: “'Bad Tattoo' is a song about life-changing moments that define us and how we hold the power to turn emotional scars into art. It’s about owning your entire story, specifically the painful moments, even if they leave a permanent mark or an emotional scar similar to a tattoo.

It’s in those times that we are invited to stop, pay attention, and take stock of our life, its meaning, and purpose. ‘Bad Tattoo’ is about choosing not to cover up those moments or feel shame, and instead, loving them because they are a part of your story and made you who you are."

“Bad Tattoo” is lifted from CANNONS’ forthcoming LP Heartbeat Highway due later this year and follows lead singles “Desire” and “Loving You,” which is Top 20 at Alternative radio. The band has been on a massive headline tour previewing songs from the new album to sold-out crowds across the US & Canada.

After playing Coachella and making their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April, ‘The Heartbeat Highway Tour’ kicked off last month and has seen CANNONS perform some of their largest headline shows to date.

The band has a special hometown performance at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on 9/29 before wrapping the North American leg at Honolulu’s The Republik on 10/3. CANNONS will then bring ‘The Heartbeat Highway Tour’ overseas for their first-ever shows in Japan and Australia. See all remaining dates below and stay tuned for more from CANNONS coming soon!

CANNONS LIVE:

Sep 23  - Denver, CO -     Ogden Theatre ** (SOLD-OUT)

Sep 24 - Las Vegas, NV     -     Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sep 26 -  Tucson, AZ -      Rialto Theatre **

Sep 29  - Los Angeles, CA    -   Greek Theatre **

Sep 30  - Oakland, CA -   Fox Theater **

Oct 03  - Honolulu, HI -    The Republik

Oct 06   - Melbourne, AU  -        Max Watt’s

Oct 07  - Coldstream, AU   -      Grapevine Gathering @ Rochford Winery

Oct 08  - Mt. Cotton, AU      -    Grapevine Gathering @ Sirromet Wines

Oct 12   - Brisbane, AU -   The Zoo

Oct 14 -  Caversham, AU    -     Grapevine Gathering @ Sandalford Estate

Oct 16  - Tokyo, JP -        Space Odd

Oct 19  - Sydney, AU -     Oxford Art Factory

Oct 21  - Pokolbin, AU -   Grapevine Gathering @ Hope Estate

Oct 22  - McLaren Vale, AU  -   Grapevine Gathering @ Serafino Wines

** with Two Another

Jane Leo joining on all North American dates

Photo Credit: Naz Massaro



