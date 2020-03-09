Cannerystock Music Fest Returns to Cannery in April

Cannery Casino Hotel will host its annual Cannerystock Music Fest, featuring iconic '80s hits at The Club on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4. April entertainment at Cannery will also feature performances by Yellow Brick Road, "Queen Nation - Tribute to Queen" and The Whispers with Evelyn "Champagne" King. Guests can also enjoy the live boxing event, Showtime at the Cannery, and free live entertainment at Pin-Ups Bar and Victory's Bar & Grill throughout April.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Guest Appreciation Night with Yellow Brick Road

Wednesday, April 1

Since 1997, Yellow Brick Road has been reshaping the Las Vegas entertainment culture by bringing rock music to the forefront of southern Nevada's lounge entertainment scene.

Throughout the band's more than 20-year career, Yellow Brick Road has gained a large local following and continues to perform classic rock hits regularly across the Las Vegas Valley.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Entry is free.

Cannerystock '80s Music Fest

Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April

Cannery is hosting its annual Cannerystock Music Fest, celebrating the music of the '80s with performances from top tribute bands. The music festival will feature performances by "The Heart of Rock & Roll - Tribute to Huey Lewis & The News," "Heartbeat City - Tribute to The Cars" and "Blonde Ambition - Tribute to Madonna" for the Pop Night on Friday, April 3. During the music festival's Rock Night on Saturday, April 4, '80s rock fans can enjoy performances by "Fan Halen - Tribute to Van Halen," "PYROSTERIA - Tribute to Def Leppard" and "Bonfire - Tribute to AC/DC."

Cannerystock '80s Music Fest Pop Night

Friday, April 3

The Heart of Rock & Roll - Tribute to Huey Lewis & The News

Formed in southern California, "The Heart of Rock & Roll - A Tribute to Huey Lewis & The News" began performing their award-winning renditions of Huey Lewis and The News' greatest hits, thrilling fans across the country. The tribute group will transport audiences back to the '80s, performing Huey Lewis and The News' biggest hits in a colorful and exciting concert experience.

Audiences will enjoy The Heart of Rock & Roll's performances of hits like "The Power of Love," "Stuck with You," "Jacob's Ladder," "Hip to be Square," "The Heart of Rock & Roll" and more.

Heartbeat City - Tribute to The Cars

"Heartbeat City - Tribute to The Cars" will bring their acclaimed recreations of The Cars' best-loved hits to the stage, including "Shake It Up," "Drive," "You Might Think," "Magic," "Tonight She Comes," "Why Can't I Have You" and more.

Named after one of The Cars' top-selling albums "Heartbeat City," the tribute group is comprised of former members of well-known national tribute acts and '80s recording artists. Fans can enjoy the group's excellent renditions of The Cars' unique sound, complete with The Cars' authentic '80s style.

Blonde Ambition - Tribute to Madonna

Blonde Ambition formed in 2018 and is comprised of four seasoned musicians paying tribute to one of the top-selling female artists of all time, Madonna. The tribute group takes fans on a journey through Madonna's illustrious career from the early '80s to the '90s and beyond. Blonde Ambition is known for their ability to seamlessly capture Madonna's look, sound and distinctive style in an unforgettable concert experience.

Madonna fans will enjoy the tribute group's performances of the pop icon's top this, including "Lucky Star," "Borderline," "Holiday," "Like A Virgin," "Material Girl," "Vogue," "Papa Don't Preach" and more.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus taxes and convenience fees. Guests can also buy tickets for both days of the Cannerystock festival (Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4) for $35 plus taxes and convenience fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Cannerystock '80s Music Fest Rock Night

Saturday, April 4

Fan Halen - Tribute to Van Halen

Based in southern California, Fan Halen has performed their tribute to Van Halen for more than a decade, playing for audiences throughout the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico and other regions of the world. The tribute band is known for their impressive ability to replicate Van Halen's famous look, choreography, sound and energetic performances.

Van Halen fans will be transported back to the '80s as the tribute band recreates hits like "Jump," "Pretty Woman" and "Finish What Ya Started."

PYROSTERIA - Tribute to Def Leppard

"PYROSTERIA-Tribute to Def Leppard" Tribute performs an authentic recreation of Def Leppard's classic rock era hits. The tribute band formed in Phoenix, Ariz. and will perform Def Leppard's top hits, including "Rock of Ages," "Photograph," "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Desert Song," "Too Late for Love," "Armageddon It," "Love Bites" and more.

The band's current lineup includes Scott Hammons as Joe Elliot on lead vocals, Chad Garner as Steve Clark and Brian Jones as Phil Collen on guitars and backing vocals, Dave Anthony as Rick Allen on drums and Jacob Goldberg as Rick Savage on bass and backing vocals.

Bonfire - Tribute to AC/DC

Formed in 2000, "Bonfire - Tribute to AC/DC" offers a high-energy tribute performance, featuring the music of the legendary rock band AC/DC.

AC/DC fanatics will in a memorable AC/DC tribute concert experience, including "Back in Black," "Thunderstruck," "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Whole Lotta Rosie," "Ride On" and more.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus taxes and convenience fees. Guests can also buy tickets for both days of the Cannerystock Music Fest (Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4) for $35 plus taxes and convenience fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Queen Nation - Tribute to Queen

Saturday, April 11

Formed in 2004, tribute group Queen Nation pays homage to the golden age of British rock band Queen's vintage concerts, bringing their greatest hits to the stage as they preserve the image, sound and stage persona of the original band. Queen Nation will take audiences through Queen's musical journey, performing the hits "We Will Rock You," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are The Champions," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "You're My Best Friend," "Another One Bites The Dust," "Under Pressure" and more.

The band's lineup consists of Gregory Finsley as Freddie Mercury on vocals and keyboards, Mike McManus as Brian May on guitar, Pete Burke as Roger Taylor on drums and Parker Combs as John Deacon on bass.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $22.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

The Whispers with Evelyn "Champagne" King

Saturday, April 18

The Whispers

Formed in 1964 in Los Angeles, Calif., The Whispers rose to fame with their heartfelt classics and celebrated R&B ballads. Throughout their career, the group has released a string of hit singles, including "Rock Steady," "And the Beat Goes On," "It's A Love Thing," "Lady," "Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong," "Innocent," "Tonight" and "One for the Money."

The Whispers have enjoyed major success with seven gold albums, two platinum albums, 12 Top 20 singles and 40 top-charting hits since 1970. In 2003, The Whispers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and won the Rhythm and Blues Foundation's Pioneer Award in 2008. The group was later inducted into The Soul Music Hall of Fame in 2012 and The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

Evelyn "Champagne" King

Disco star Evelyn "Champagne" King burst into the music scene in 1978 with the release of her Top-10 crossover classic "Shame" from her gold debut album "Smooth Talk." Throughout her career, King has received awards and recognitions, including the Dance Music Hall Of Fame Award in 2004, Living Legend Award in 2007, and countless outstanding achievement awards for her contributions to the music world.

Audiences will enjoy King's performances of her top hits, including "Shame," "I Don't Know If It's Right," "Music Box," "Out There," "Let's Get Funky Tonight," "I'm in Love" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Showtime at the Cannery

Friday, April 2

Sampson Boxing and Paco Boxing present Showtime at the Cannery, a boxing event featuring Alberto Palmetta versus Jorge Alberto Brito as the main event. Palmetta has 13 wins, one loss and nine knockouts in his boxing career, while Brito has 13 wins, one loss and 8 knockouts.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $18 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.





Related Articles View More Music Stories