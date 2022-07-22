Canadian Recording Artist Dylan Joshua Releases 'Wishing You Were Still Here'

Versatile recording artist Dylan Joshua has developed an undisputed ability to authentically convey his own life experiences through intricate songwriting and production. Always maintaining a heavy hand in the production process, Dylan sustains creative control over his works that continue to take the Canadian market by storm. Now, ready to amplify his success in the US market, we're introduced to his next highly anticipated hit "Wishing You Were Still Here". Inspired by some of the 2000's most influential artists, "Wishing You Were Still Here" delivers a modern twist on musical inspiration from musicians like Usher, Ginuwine and Diddy. Giving fans a danceable yet mellow R&B soundscape, Dylan reflects on all the good times he had in a past relationship; a stark contrast to a dismissive trend of only seeing the negative aspects from a previous romance.

"I know I coulda loved you, but I pushed you away / Wishing you were still here with me, still in my head" ~ Wishing You Were Still Here

Artists like Dylan are letting fans know that it's okay to vibe to emotional music. Nostalgic but relatable, "Wishing You Were Still Here" provides an introspective soundscape brilliantly paired with heart-on-sleeve storytelling. Co-Produced by Mark Lombardo and Shayan Ghashghaie, the new track offers a contemplative take on what we take away from our relationships. This isn't a song about how he's better off alone or how his ex was toxic and therefore he's done with relationships. This is a song about the good things that he and his ex experienced together and the little moments that he misses now that he's single again. And the beauty of the song as a whole is, the message very much aligns with the lyrical content that was popular in early 2000's R&B - this is Dylan's way of bringing that level of vulnerability and musical tenacity back into the mainstream.

About Dylan Joshua: Together with his close network of friends (family) he has created multiple EPs and visuals, introducing listeners to a philosophical and sci-fi inspired lens, under the social media moniker "Alternateº". Garnering over 10 million streams worldwide, Dylan Joshua has created a fanbase built on his music's ability to connect with people through his authentic vibe, relatable lyrics, and impressive graphic design. His work has been featured on Billboard, HipHopDx, Wonderland, and Earmilk and many more.

Listen to "Wishing You Were Still Here" on Spotify HERE.