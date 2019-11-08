Camelphat Drops New Single 'Rabbit Hole' Featuring Jem Cooke

Fresh off the back of their sold-out Brixton Academy show, Camelphat have unveiled their latest single 'Rabbit Hole' featuring vocalist Jem Cooke via Sony RCA. Out now, the track looks set to be another huge hit for the Grammy-nominated duo.

The track features singer/songwriter Jem Cooke who is best known for previously collaborating with Camelphat and Cristoph on their Silver selling smash 'Breathe'.

The Liverpool duo have firmly established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts around and are currently Beatport's biggest selling artist of all time. They have consistently gained support from industry heavyweights such as Annie Mac, Danny Howard and Pete Tong. Making their mark in 2017 with their Grammy-nominated hit Cola which was certified Platinum in the UK, Camelphat have continued to release a flurry of club-ready hits and garner worldwide acclaim with tracks such as 'Panic Room' featuring Au/Ra and 'Be Someone' alongside Jake Bugg.

The release follows a hectic summer schedule for Camelphat who played some of the world's biggest events such as Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Warehouse Project, Parklife and Tomorrowland. Along with this, the pair did a huge headline 11 week residency at Hi Ibiza called BODYWORKS alongside Solardo and Fisher - the party was the biggest on the island, selling a staggering 90,000+ tickets. Not stopping there, Camelphat sold out their recent headline UK tour across 5 venues selling almost 55,000 tickets. The tour included the iconic Brixton Academy which sold out 6 months in advance and Bramley Moore Dock, Liverpool which was the quickest event to sell out in the history of the venue. They've also recently been announced to headline We Are FSTVL next year alongside Carl Cox.

'Rabbit Hole' is out now and is set to further solidify Camelphat's status as one of the biggest acts around.





