Calliope Wren Releases 'Another Stupid Love Song'

Catch Calliope Wren live at The Spotlight at the Paramount in Huntington on December 16th and at Leesta Vall Sound Recordings in Brooklyn on December 18th.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri' Celebrating One Year Anniversary Of Nintendo's Pokém Photo 2 YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri'
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center Photo 3 Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Calliope Wren Releases 'Another Stupid Love Song'

Emerging Singer/songwriter Calliope Wren presents "Another Stupid Love Song", now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

"I remember sitting and starting to write this song being so fed up, feeling so defeated. Wondering - why can't I write anything but stupid love songs?? Asking myself - am I incapable of talking about anything else but heartache? I persevered. Went all in. Unapologetically. I sat and worked with the idea for two years. Alternately loving it, hating it, changing it and changing it again until it was right. I grew up falling in love with this type of music and I always dreamed of creating music in this style. It's nostalgic. It's personal. This is truly me".

"Another Stupid Love Song" is the follow up single to one of this year's most anthemic and provocative singles "Her and I". Past releases include "No Excuses", "We're Not Really Strangers" and "They Don't Understand Me", featuring a guest appearance by Corbin Bronson. Earlier this month, Calliope Wren was also featured on Zig9y (Kyle Ziegler)'s track "These Drugs".

Recently, Calliope Wren impressed at a well received performance at the legendary The Bitter End on Bleeker Street in NYC. Catch her live at The Spotlight at the Paramount in Huntington on Saturday December 16th at 9pm!

Rounding out the holiday season on Monday December 18th at 7pm, Wren and the band will also be recording an exclusive "live to vinyl" for their unreleased fan favorite "Take What You Want" at Leesta Vall Sound Recordings in Brooklyn.

As is said of the wren, "for such a small bird, it has a remarkably loud voice", and Calliope Wren has been stretching those powerful pipes with over a decade of performance and stage experience.

Not unlike her ancient ancestral namesake, Calliope (Wren) is "pure eloquence. Her poetry is epic! The ecstatic harmony of her voice makes her the Chief of all Muses".



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Jake Scott Shares Music Video for One on the Way Photo
Video: Jake Scott Shares Music Video for 'One on the Way'

Platinum pop singer-songwriter Jake Scott has shared the official music video for his touching single “One On The Way,” featuring choreography from Alyx Andrushuk, as well as cameos by his wife Rachel and their son Shepherd. Jake has also announced plans for an extensive 2024 headline tour through North America and Europe.

2
Video: Devon Again Debuts New Video for Still Can’t Dress Myself Photo
Video: Devon Again Debuts New Video for 'Still Can’t Dress Myself'

Devon Again unveils the music video for her song, “still can’t dress myself.' Watch the video, directed by Devon alongside Jacqueline Kulla. The track—produced with Jon Buscema and Jake Weinberg—was released earlier this year. It follows previously shared single “deep,” which debuted with The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 to critical praise.

3
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live

Música mexicana superstar Peso Pluma is the next artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live. During the performance, Peso showcases his biggest hits and fan favorites including, “Lady Gaga,” “Nueva Vida,” and “Rubicon,” plus a special performance of “Rosa Pastel” with Doble P Records artist Jasiel Núñez.

4
Vide: Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Acoustic Performance Video Photo
Vide: Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Acoustic Performance Video

Stephen Wilson Jr. released a live acoustic performance video for single “Year To Be Young (1994).” The video comes on the heels of Holler naming Wilson’s debut double album søn of dad their #1 Album of the Year, calling Wilson “a sage storyteller and unrivaled songwriter whose welcome arrival spurs a ground-breaking new energy in Nashville.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX