Calexico and Iron & Wine's YEARS TO BURN Out Now

Today, Calexico and Iron & Wine released Years to Burn via City Slang in the UK/Europe and Sub Pop in the rest of the world. The work of Calexico's Joey Burns and John Convertino and Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, the album is their first full length release and follows the critically acclaimed 2005 In the Reins EP.

Calexico and Iron & Wine will embark on an extensive North American, European, and UK tour, including a June 21st performance at ?Celebrate Brooklyn! festival at Prospect Park which will be live audio streamed by WFUV HERE?. Full list of tour dates below. In addition, the collective released Years to Burn Behind the Scenesfeaturing exclusive interviews with the band and their long friendship and spirit of collaboration. Watch the short vignette HERE.

Years to Burn

1. What Heaven's Left

2. Midnight Sun

3. Father Mountain

4. Outside El Paso

5. Follow The Water

6. The Bitter Suite (Pájaro / Evil Eye / Tennessee Train)

7. Years To Burn

8. In Your Own Time

For more information on Years to Burn, the full bio is available here.

Calexico and Iron & Wine World Tour Dates

6/18/19 Tue SAXAPAHAW, NC @ Haw River Ballroom % **SOLD OUT**

6/21/19 Fri BROOKLYN, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn #

7/19/19 Fri LISBON, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

7/20/19 Sat ARLESHEIM, CH @ Stimmen Festival

7/22/19 Mon MILANO, IT @ La Triennale di Milano

7/23/19 Tue GARDONE RIVIERA, IT @ Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

7/24/19 Wed ROME, IT @ Villa Ada

7/25/19 Thurs FLORENCE, IT @ Cavea del Nuovo Teatro dell'opera

7/26/19 Fri MONFORTE D'ALBA, IT @ Auditorium Horszowski

7/28/19 Sun VIENNA, AT @ Konzerthaus

7/29/19 Mon PALMA, ES @ Auditorium de Palma de Mallorca

7/31/19 Wed HAMBURG, DE @ Stadtpark

8/2/19 Fri CAMBRIDGE, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival

8/3/19 Sat LEUVEN, BE @ M-idzommer Festival

8/4/19 Sun CROZON, FR @ Festival Du Bout Du Monde

8/16/19 Fri PHOENIX, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre ~

8/17/19 Sat TUCSON, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ~

8/18/19 Sun TAOS, NM @ Meow Wolf Taos Vortex

8/19/19 Mon DENVER, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens ~ **SOLD OUT**

8/21/19 Wed OGDEN, UT @ Twilight Series at Ogden Amphitheater ^

8/22/19 Thu BOISE, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ^

8/23/19 Fri PORTLAND, OR @ Keller Auditorium ^

8/24/19 Sat VANCOUVER, BC @ Vogue Theatre

8/25/19 Sun PORT TOWNSEND, WA @ THING Festival

9/18/19 Wed GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park "Meijer Gardens"

9/19/19 Thu PITTSBURGH, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/20/19 Fri PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Union Transfer

9/21/19 Sat BOSTON, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavillion +

9/22/19 Sun NORTH ADAMS, MA @ FreshGrass Festival

9/24/19 Tue RICHMOND, VA @ The National

9/26/19 Thu BIRMINGHAM, AL @ Iron City

9/27/19 Fri NEW ORLEANS, LA @ House Of Blues

9/28/19 Sat AUSTIN, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek

9/29/19 Sun DALLAS, TX @ Majestic Theater

9/30/19 Mon OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ Tower Theatre

10/2/19 Wed LAS VEGAS, NV @ House Of Blues

10/3/19 Thu LOS ANGELES, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/4/19 Fri SAN DIEGO, CA @ Humphrey's Concerts by The Bay

10/6/19 Sun SARATOGA, CA @ Mountain Winery

11/5/19 Tue UTRECHT, NL @ TrivoliVrendenburg - Ronda #

11/6/19 Wed LUXEMBOURG, LU @ Den Atelier #

11/7/19 Thu ANTWERP, BE @ De Roma #

11/9/19 Sat BERLIN, DE @ Tempodrom #

11/10/19 Sun LINZ, AT @ Posthof #

11/11/19 Mon MUNICH, DE @ Muffathalle #

11/12/19 Tue BUDAPEST, HU @ Müpa

11/14/19 Thu MANNHEIM, DE @ Musensaal Rosengarten #

11/15/19 Fri COLOGNE, DE @ Palladium #

11/16/19 Sat PARIS, FR @ La Cigale #

11/18/19 Mon EDINBURGH, UK @ Usher Hall *

11/19/19 Tue LIVERPOOL, UK @ Philharmonic Hall *

11/20/19 Wed MANCHESTER, UK @ Bridgewater Hall *

11/21/19 Thurs COVENTRY, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre *

11/23/19 Sat LONDON, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *

11/24/19 Sun BEXHILL-ON-SEA, UK - De La Warr Pavillion *

% with special guest Daughter of Swords

~ with special guest Madison Cunningham

^ with special guest Orville Peck

with special guest Natalie Prass

+ with Andrew Bird

# with special guest Adia Victoria

* with special guest Lisa O'Neill





