Caleb & Leann Tackle the Theme of Addiction in New Single 'Mostly Whiskey'

Produced by Grammy-winner and Nashville legend Keith Stegall, “Mostly Whiskey” is available now on all digital platforms. 

By: Aug. 02, 2023

“Mostly Whiskey,” the newest release by country duo Caleb & Leann, portrays the pain of addiction and the hope of recovery. Written by the duo alongside songwriting veterans Neal Coty and Brian Maher, this release follows their first three singles, “She Drives”, “List of Things”, and “The Good, the Bad, and the In Between.” 

With an all-star band, heartfelt vocal deliveries, and raw, vulnerable lyrics, the reality and hurt of dependence are beautifully shared in this emotional piece. Produced by Grammy-winner and Nashville legend Keith Stegall, “Mostly Whiskey” is available now on all digital platforms. 

For tour dates, booking info, or more information about Caleb & Leann, visit https://www.calebandleann.com/.




