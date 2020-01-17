Caamp Announce Co-Headlining Dates With Trampled By Turtles

Today, the Columbus, OH band Caamp announced new co-headlining tour dates with Minnesota's Trampled By Turtles. These additional tour dates cap off an extensive, mostly sold-out North American run of dates which kick off in the spring of 2020 including dates with The Lumineers and stops in Madison, Portland, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Charleston and more. See all tour dates below.

Caamp recently scored their first #1 at radio with their single "Peach Fuzz," made their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and followed that up with a killer performance on CBS This Morning Saturday. After a victorious festival season playing Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more, Caamp kicked off a major US headlining tour on September 24th and sold out show after show. Tour highlights included multi-night stints at Thalia Hall in Chicago, The Basement East in Nashville, Royale in Boston, Brooklyn Steel, 9:30 Club in D.C. and Newport Music Hall in their hometown of Columbus.

Trampled by Turtles are from Duluth, Minnesota, where frontman Dave Simonett initially formed the group as a side project in 2003. At the time, Simonett had lost most of his music gear, thanks to a group of enterprising car thieves who'd ransacked his vehicle while he played a show with his previous band. Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, he began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk, and other genres that didn't rely on amplification. Seventeen years and counting, their crossover appeal has taken them Top 30 album on the Billboard 200 to television appearances from Letterman to Conan and festival stages from Coachella to Lollapalooza with hundreds more in between.

Caamp Tour Dates

1/29/2020 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer $ **SOLD OUT**

1/30/2020 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club $ **SOLD OUT**

1/31/2020 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club $ **SOLD OUT**

3/3/2020 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre *

3/4/2020 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn * **SOLD OUT**

3/6/2020 - Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

3/7/2020 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Stopover

3/8/2020 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall * **SOLD OUT**

3/11/2020 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre *

3/13/2020 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater * **SOLD OUT**

3/14/2020 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue * **SOLD OUT**

3/15/2020 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman *

3/18/2020 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection *

3/20/2020 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

3/21/2020 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall * **SOLD OUT**

3/27/2020 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre # **SOLD OUT**

3/28/2020 - Baltimore, ME - Ram's Head Live # **SOLD OUT**

3/29/2020 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes # **SOLD OUT**

3/31/2020 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall (Ballroom) # **SOLD OUT**

4/2/2020 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom # **SOLD OUT**

4/3/2020 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom # **SOLD OUT**

4/4/2020 - Portland, ME - State Theatre # **SOLD OUT**

4/6/2020 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater #

4/7/2020 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom #

4/9/2020 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre #

4/10/2020 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

5/23/20 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

6/2/20 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ~

6/5/20 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ~

6/6/20 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ~

6/10/20 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ~

6/12/20 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ~

7/16/20 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

7/18/20 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater =

7/19/20 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater =

7/21/20 - Bozeman, MT - Emerson Center Lawn =

7/24/20 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield =

7/25/20 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park =

$ - w. Support from Angela Perley

* - w. Support from Bendigo Fletcher

# - w. Support from The Ballroom Thieves

~ - w. The Lumineers

! - w. Trampled By Turtles and Erin Rae

= - Co-headline with Trampled By Turtles

Photo Credit: Elli Lauren





