CY DUNE Shares 'Disorientation (Cut Up)' Mike Lindsay Remix

Following the release of his latest album Against Face earlier this month via Lightning Studios, artist / producer CY DUNE shares "Disorientation (Cut Up)" remixed by UK producer Mike Lindsay - the veteran alternative cult hero from Tunng and LUMP.

Seth and Mike kicked off the collaboration when Seth shared the work of beloved CA pop artist John Baldersarri for creative inspiration, and then Mike took that and channeled it into the collaged, beat driven remix centered around the disorienting rhythmic displacement of the chorus.

CY DUNE is the explosive project from legendary underground noise folk experimentalists Akron/Family's co-founder Seth Olinsky. Against Face is an 18-minute metapunk blast through 20th century art school punk forms mashed together into one hyperreal, hypermodern tour de force. Over the last several months, he's released a number of powerful singles including "Against Face," "Disorientation (Cut Up)," "Don't Waste My Time" - a track that recently got the remix treatment from South London dance-infused post-punk outfit Talk Show, and "Any More."

Sparked by a turn towards the primal, transcendent energy of rock music and informed by his lifelong love of early blues music, Olinsky has explored Blues, 50's rock n roll, and 60s/70s proto punk through this unique lens via his Cy Dune project. Seth's projects have always had a post genre approach to music making. Collaging several genres simultaneously to create multi-meaning, and purposefully juxtaposing authentic and pure songwriting sincerity, with self-aware meta-meaning and pranksterism.

Take for example Akron/Family's scope from folk balladry to post jazz improv to the BMBZ project, a pre-meme internet noise take down interpretation of the S/T II album. Nothing was ever as it seemed on any given, first seen surface with Akron/Family, and it took a deeper investigation to find out about the whole story and how all the pieces fit together.

Listen to the new remix here: