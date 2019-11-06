C.W. Stoneking Announces West Coast & Southwest in 2020 Tour

Earlier this fall, C.W. Stoneking captivated packed rooms in the Midwest and on the East Coast with his clever blend of blues, early rock & roll, calypso, folk, and jazz and his mastery for delivering humorous stories with his signature dry wit. C.W. Stoneking is currently touring Europe and today has announced the Southwestern and West Coast leg of his North American solo run. The Australian-bred, Nashville-based songwriter starts the three-week trek in Memphis, TN on January 28th, making further stops in Austin, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and many more - all confirmed dates can be found below.

Born in Australia to American parents, C.W. Stoneking spent most of his early life living with his father - a teacher and poet - in the Aboriginal community of Papunya. At the age of 9, Stoneking and his father moved to Sydney where he picked up his first guitar at the age of 11 and began playing with local musicians. By the time Stoneking was in high school, he found himself falling in love with pre-war American blues - in an interview with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly, Stoneking traces the genesis of his sound to a two-album cassette-tape he once owned. "One side of it was a compilation of Texas blues out of, like, the 1950s, and the other side was a '20s and '30s blues artist and guitar player. As a guitar player, I was always impressed with those sort of early ways of playing the guitar in the blues era" he explains.

As Stoneking continues to support his latest full-length album Gon' Boogaloo, he pulls out songs from across his entire catalog during his solo headline set, including debut LP King Hokum and his 2009 ARIA Award-Winning LP Jungle Blues (Best Blues and Roots Album) - you can find a good example of what to expect by watching the Paste Studio Session he recorded in September ahead of his NYC show. Recently, Stoneking collaborated with Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme for a Christmas Charity duet of "Silent Night" and Jack White featured Stoneking on his 2018 album Boarding House Reach - utilizing his penchant for bringing odd characters to life on the LP's spoken word piece "Abulia and Akrasia."

With new music in works, be sure to catch C.W. Stoneking early next year on the Southwestern and West Coast leg of his North American solo tour - you'll be sure to walk away with overjoyed ears, new memories and few belly laughs. For all up-to-date information on music and tour dates, please stay tuned to www.cwstoneking.com.

C.W. Stoneking Confirmed Tour Dates



1/28 @Hi Tone in Memphis, TN

1/29 @ Three Links in Dallas, TX

1/30 @ Satellite Bar in Houston, TX

1/31 @Paper Tiger in San Antonio, TX

2/1 @ Barracuda in Austin, TX

2/3 @ Gig Performance Space in Santa Fe, NM

2/4 @ Valley Bar in Phoenix, AZ

2/5 @ B-Side @ House of Blues in Las Vegas, NV

2/6 @ Holland Project in Reno, NV

2/7 @ The Suttle Lodge in Sisters, OR

2/8 @ YWCA Ballroom in Bellingham, WA

2/9 @ Wise Hall in Vancouver, BC

2/10 @ Alma Matter in Tacoma, WA

2/11 @ The Sunset in Seattle, WA

2/12 @ Mississippi Studios in Portland, OR

2/13 @ Argus Bar & Studio in Chico, CA

2/14 @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA

2/15 @ Fernwood in Big Sur, CA

2/16 @ Felton Music Hall in Felton, CA

2/17 @ The Siren in San Luis Obispo, CA

2/18 @ Soho in Santa Barbara, CA

2/20 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd





