CINDERS Releases New Single 'Going Nowhere'

“Going Nowhere” marks the first new music offering from CINDERS since 2021 when the Salt Lake City-based three-piece released their latest album, No One's Home.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Alternative, indie, pop band CINDERS has returned with their new single “Going Nowhere.” The breezy and understated intro on “Going Nowhere” gives way to a propulsive crescendo fueled by a bold beat and distorted guitar along with a chantable chorus.

“Going Nowhere” is written, recorded, and produced by CINDERS, and watch the official music video featuring live footage from the band's 2023 tour dates, which first premiered with Glide Magazine, who declared, “Cinders is back and they sound better than ever.”

“You are always on a path to somewhere, but no matter where you go it always feels like someone's doing it better than you,” shares CINDERS. “‘Going Nowhere' is about the inner struggle of not knowing what that path will look like but keeping the motivation to follow it.”

“Going Nowhere” marks the first new music offering from CINDERS since 2021 when the Salt Lake City-based three-piece released their latest album, No One's Home. Their third independent full-length includes the hit single “Afternoon,” whose music video was directed by Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) and stars actress Abigail Spencer (“Suits,” “All My Children,” “Grey's Anatomy”), and “Growing Up,” which received major playlist support from Spotify and Apple Music as well as airplay on SiriusXM Alt Nation's Advanced Placement and KCRW. 

When CINDERS takes the stage, the trio — Montana Smith [vocals, guitar], Adrian De La Cruz [bass], and Brad Bennett [drums] — uncork a flood of emotion and energy. The chemistry between these three longtime friends manifests out loud within a lush and lively hybrid of alternative, indie, and pop. Since debuting in 2016 with their self-titled album, Cinders, they've architected an inimitable sound steeped in irresistible melodies and artful instrumentation, while amassing nearly 15 million collective streams and comparisons to such artists as Grouplove and The Front Bottoms.

The band's 2018 sophomore album, Looking Forward To Looking Back, highlighted by the fan-favorite singles “Sleep Walking” and “Tree House,” brought the band critical acclaim. Throughout their growing career, CINDERS has toured across North America and the UK, performing with the likes of Ritt Momney, Dorothy, The Collection, and Sub-Radio, and attracting a fervent following worldwide.

More from CINDERS coming soon!

Photo credit: Sarah Fender



