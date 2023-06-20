CHELA Shares New Single 'Hard 4 You'

Australia’s trail-blazing artist Chela is back with another queer anthem, nicely timed for PRIDE month with her infectious new single “Hard 4 You.”

Chela’s forward-thinking pop sensibility is on full display in “Hard 4 U”, with an undeniably catchy hook layered over nostalgic guitar riffs and shimmering synths.

“'Hard 4 You’ came about at the beginning of the pandemic when I was falling in love with my next-door neighbor,” Chela shares. “I wrote it with production duo DNA over a Zoom session whilst I was in Perth visiting family, and it all came together rather quickly, that's when you know you are onto something good!”

“Hard 4 You” releases alongside an official music video, co-directed and produced by Chela and Genevieve Gorman Deane. A multi-disciplinary creative, Chela pours as much of herself into her videos as her music, and she was excited to incorporate queer romance into the video for the first time - enlisting the help of fellow Eora/Sydney-based creative Lydia Kivela as her on-screen love interest.

The music video was filmed across Sydney, featuring locations such as Pleasure’s Playhouse in Chinatown, a gay-run venue Chela art-directed, and the Ace Hotel in Surry Hills, where Chela runs a weekly queer night.

On the video, Chela shares: “I can safely say, had I seen this music video when I was in my teens, my queer awakening would have been much clearer. I've never had more fun making a music video, it felt like just a bunch of friends doing what they love as work, and that's the kind of environment I'm so honored to have created. I hope that joy comes through in the video.”

“Hard 4 You” follows Chela’s queer anthem “Cool 2B Queer” released last October. The single received huge acclaim from fans and media alike, with Vogue Australia praising her “unique brand of honest, queer-friendly pop”. The single also reached #3 most-played on triple j, with further support from the likes of CADA, FBi Radio, JOY, and MusicFeeds.

Chela has kept this momentum going into 2023 - releasing “Cool 2B Queer” remixes featuring Stereogamous and Shamir, performing at Sydney World Pride’s Opening Concert alongside Mo’Ju (as well as further key Pride events throughout the festival period), setting out on a “Cool 2B Queer” Australian headline tour, and just recently making appearances at Australian Fashion Week.

Originally hailing from Fremantle, musician, songwriter, producer, and filmmaker Chela (aka Chelsea Wheatley) is best known as one of Australia’s most adventurous musicians. Now based in Eora/Sydney, Chela has achieved much international success with singles including “Romanticise” (co-produced with DCUP), “Zero” with French tastemaker label Kitsune, and “Delivery,” having now amassed over 20 million+ streams across her releases.

Photo credit: Rahnee Bliss