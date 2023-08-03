CASSIDY KING Shares New Single From Forthcoming EP

The new track also comes with a video directed by Isabelle Hahn and shot and edited by Gabriella Mykal.

Aug. 03, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases her explosive single “Bad News,” another addition to her catalog of irresistible ballads with emotional hooks.

The new track also comes with a video directed by Isabelle Hahn and shot and edited by Gabriella Mykal which follows Cassidy pursuing a love interest sending mixing signals. Paste Magazine, who premiered the video said “​​both catchy and moving, the track is a complex pop track that pulls from chart-worthy melodies and explosive alt-rock patterns and attitude."

“‘Bad News’ is about the infatuation of chasing someone you can’t have. In this case, I was going after the girl who had a boyfriend,” Cassidy says of the track. “I knew I was never going to get the chance to fully have her the way I wanted to but a part of me wanted to prove myself wrong. This was before I actually ended up falling for her because that infatuation ended up leading to heart break. This song embodies the feeling of you knowing someone is bad for you but you go ahead and pursue them anyway.”

“Bad News” follows the release of “Can’t Be Friends” in March and “Matcha Tea” featuring WRENN in January. All three singles will be a part of Cassidy’s forthcoming EP coming later this year. King’s deeper dive into immensely relatable past sapphic relationships and situationships with poignant lyricism and forward-thinking production.

Her ability to be open and intensely personal has led to a devoted fanbase constantly increasing in size. Over the past few years, she’s dropped two EPs – Concrete Walls and Not so Picture Perfect – signed with APA, toured with Chloe Lilac and Mothé as well as playing The Dinah’s L Word Pool Party and supporting Anna of The North for her show in Los Angeles back in March.

Photo credit: Sarah Cotton



