CAM Announces 2019 Summer European Tour

GRAMMY-nominated Country singer/songwriter CAM, has announced that she is heading back to Europe this summer for her "Oh, The Places We'll Go!" Tour, today. The tour kicks off on August 31st in Millport, UK and will visit 10 cities across Europe before wrapping up in Berlin, Germany on September 14th. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 7th at CamCountry.com. See below for a complete list of dates.

"I'm over the moon in love with the European music fans (and the C2C crowds this year definitely made me feel like it's a mutual thing)," says CAM. "I love the kind of show I get to put on for those audiences, it's so genuine and connected. And adding shows in cities I've never played before, feels like a beautiful adventure."

CAM kicked off 2019 with a world tour that included dates in Europe, Asia, and Australia. She also performed at this year's C2C Festival in both Germany and the UK, as well as CMC Rocks in Australia. Her sets garnered rave reviews from the likes of The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The Queensland Times and Music Week who raved her C2C set was "no ordinary performance - it felt like a genuine moment of witnessing someone's career kick up several notches... It was hard to tell what was more potent, her incredible voice or her infectious personality."

Following that, she performed at Stagecoach during the coveted sunset slot, which Variety declared "a winning performance." She recently released the video for her acoustic rendition of "So Long," her collaboration with Diplo for his new country project, Thomas Wesley. The two artists filmed the official video for the song backstage at this year's Stagecoach, which features guest appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Guy Fieri, Dwight Yoakam and Sam Hunt, who was also a co-writer on the track. Watch the official video HERE.

TOUR DATES

August 31 - Millport, UK - Millport Country Music Festival

September 1 - Belfast, Northern Ireland- Empire Music Hall

September 4 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

September 5 - Sheffield, UK- Leadmill

September 6 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

September 8 - Lutterworth, UK - The Long Road Festival

September 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

September 11 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

September 13 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

September 14 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

About Cam

Gritty honesty and a show-stopping voice affirmed CAM's place in the modern country vanguard as a GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum headliner. The singer and songwriter carries on traditions of Nashville storytelling spiked with a fresh spirit of empowerment. The artist's presence quaked country to its core on her 2015 full-length debut, Untamed. Not only did it bow in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 and register at #2 on the Top Country Albums Chart, but it also yielded the double-platinum smash "Burning House"-nominated for "Best Country Solo Performance" at the 2016 GRAMMY® Awards. To this day, "Burning House" remains the "highest-selling song by a female country artist since its release." Her second single "Mayday" fueled her rise as she also co-wrote "Palace" for Sam Smith and recorded her own seismic rendition. Recognized as a powerhouse on stage, she canvased the globe multiple times, performed alongside Smith at London's O2 Arena, supported Harry Styles at The Ryman Auditorium, and more in addition to delivering standout sets at festivals including this year's coveted sunset slot at Stagecoach. She also reached arena status internationally, headlining top venues across Europe and Australia. 2018 saw the songstress maintain momentum with the tastemaker-approved "Diane," inciting UPROXXto predict, "CAM's Sophomore Album is Going to Be Her Best Yet." She toured North America with Sam Smith and closed out the year with a star-studded historic first headline gig at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville chronicled by Rolling Stone as "game-changing." 2019 represents another level altogether. She teamed up with Diplo for the Thomas Wesly debut, "So Long," breaking boundaries and showcasing her range. Speaking her mind and holding nothing back, CAM steps up as country's fieriest female ready to make history. More music to come this year on RCA Records.





