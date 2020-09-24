Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Share Music Video For 'Late Night City'

Taken from the band’s new release The Non-Stop EP.

Today, Welsh four-piece Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard share their music video for "Late Night City" - the song is taken from the band's new release The Non-Stop EP, out now via Missing Piece Records / Communion. Blackbook described the track as a "T-Rex flavored stomp," and said that the band "have no problem cranking the SG's to 11 and letting fly with a saucy dose of '70s inspired mayhem."

Yesterday, the band released a short titled "Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard's Beautiful Domes" - it's "produced" by the fictional "Gorfforaeth Darlledu Sosialaidd Cymraeg," which translates from Welsh to English as "Welsh Socialist Broadcasting Corporation." The video features surreal stop-motion animation, while also epitomizing their reputation as one of the UK's most thrilling live bands with a rollicking performance of "Stockholm City Rock."

"I wrote 'Late Night City' whilst working as a sound engineer in this dive bar in Cardiff, every Saturday night I crossed this bridge to get to work, and crossed the same bridge to get home," frontman Tom Rees told Blackbook. "Cardiff is quite famously known for level of debauchery that it unleashes on a Friday and Saturday night (the scenes can be likened to a renaissance painting in many ways), and whilst observing the hedonism and satanism and heroism I wondered how people justify late night behaviour, and after about ten minutes I decided (I've made my mind up don't try and change it) that it was by submitting themselves to daily subservience at the hands of bosses or partners or whatever you like, and the song is just an exploration of that idea and whether one really does justify the other. In actual fact I just wanted to rip off 'Born on the Bayou' by Creedence."

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have garnered their acclaim thanks to a slew of sold-out shows, their own Late Night Sermon club night in Cardiff, Wales and support slots with the likes of Miles Kane and The Magic Gang. Now with the release of Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard's debut record, they've been praised by Ones To Watch, Guitar.com, NME, DIY Magazine, The Line Of Best Fit, Dork, Upset Magazine and many more including Alternative Press who said, "B3 deliver everything from '70s-style glam riffs to contemporary takes on psychedelia that make them just as much of a time machine as a rock band.... With this much promise, we can't imagine what their third LP will sound like. Theirs is the ground floor to be on, friends." The EP's lead single "Double Denim Hop" is currently in rotation at tastemaking stations like KEXP, Lightning 100/Nashville, WFUV, KCSN, WXPN, WFPK, and more.

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard began as lead vocalist/creative force Tom's bedroom studio project, before eventually spreading his wings alongside bassist brother Eddie Rees, guitarist Zac White and drummer Ethan Hurst. The band first emerged in 2018 to widespread acclaim from The Guardian - "Thin Lizzy or T-Rex in the back room of a pub, riffs and tunes intact but with an endearing slacker attitude" - who included them in their 2019 list of artists to watch out for. The legendary Iggy Pop's seal of approval on his BBC Radio 6 Music show, and a session for Huw Stephens on the same station followed at the beginning of 2019.

With a mildly Spinal Tap inspired name, the Non-Stop EP, artwork features an homage to a famous image of Yves Saint Laurent - but instead starring a nude frontman Rees. The image was quickly deemed "explicit" and banned by Instagram and Facebook leading to a fan poll to determine which outfit to photoshop onto Rees until it is deemed "safe" by the social media sites. "When I saw the original reference image I was stunned," he says, "That photo of Yves Saint Laurent made him look so vulnerable, but equally powerful, as if one complemented the other. I think I'm veering towards 'nervous lion' more than 'relaxed gentleman,' but it provides a bit of a contrast between the cover material and the music, which is where we want to keep it."

Whilst the current coronavirus outbreak put a temporary stop on Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard's trip to SXSW, support slot with Noel Gallagher at the Royal Albert Hall and April headline tour, the band have been busy making the best of being confined to their home studio in Cardiff, recording songs for an upcoming debut LP. The band have also made appearances at Dork Magazine's Homeschool and DIY Magazine's DIYsolation online festivals flexing the live muscles which have earned Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard their reputation as one of the true must-see new bands right now.

Watch the "Late Night City" video here:

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

