Buffate Coleman: American Football Star, Record Artist, & Founder of 777 Supremacy

Buffate Coleman is an entrepreneur, all-American football Star, business owner, artist, actor, and record producer born in Los Angeles, California but grew up in a small town Heflin, Louisiana. He is the chief executive officer of 777 Supremacy, a brand he founded in 2018. The brand 777 Supremacy is a group of artists, actors, and entrepreneurs.

His creative and perfectionist personality makes Buffate Coleman a successful football player who has been interested in football and music since his youngest age. Coleman has worked with many prolific artists like Ben J of New Boyz, J-Bar, Kirko Bangz, and many more. He is also associated with Houston Mogul Albert Walker Mondane, professionally known as Sauce Walka. Buffate Coleman graduated from Lakeside Highschool in 2017. During his senior year in school, he wore number 7 for the Lakeside Warriors. Coleman only played his senior year for the Warriors that year. He took the Football Team to the Playoffs for the first time in years. During that time, Coleman achieved the title as the number one running back in Louisiana.

He achieved many other accolades in just one year like Offensive MVP, All regional player, All offense 2nd team, and was an All American Nominee. Not only was Coleman drawing attention from his peers but also local newspapers and news stations as well. Many colleges from Louisiana and surrounding states had their eyes on Coleman and offered him scholarships to continue his football career. Unfortunately, that was not God's plan for Coleman. From being a football player, the young star, quickly discovers his passion for music. He releases his first single, "This Ain't The End".

Coleman quickly gained massive attention from "This ain't the End" after release, gaining over 5,000 followers on Instagram just after one month of release. He had other thriving platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, and Snapchat. Coleman's popularity soon led to getting a shot to perform in front of 1,200 people including The King Family, at the Battle of the Bands located at Southern University. The audience was very pleased with Coleman's leadership and authenticity. This was just the beginning of Coleman's rise. He didn't stop there but, he would drop many singles and feature on various artist mixtapes. Coleman has dropped songs with artists from different countries like Don Charles and Lil Sauce White. He also dropped a song with a Louisiana Artist, Geaux Yella. This would gain fans in Legendary artists like Soulja boy and Young Buck who have shown support to Colemans Music.

Coleman is set to drop his first mixtape "The Chosen One," sometime in 2022. He has teased his fans with release dates and snippets but has not given his fans a confirmed date. Along with dropping his first mixtape, Coleman will also be dropping his merch for 777 Supremacy soon.

You can look out for Coleman; he is destined for success.

Follow Buffate Coleman on Instagram.