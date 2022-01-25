Buddy Cannon and Bill McDermott to Produce Dustin Collins' New 'Working Man' Album

Billboard No. 1 singer-songwriter Dustin Collins has enlisted industry veterans Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire) and Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley) to produce his new album, Working Man. The 11-track project is slated for release this summer from DCDL Entertainment.

A portion of proceeds from the lead single and album will benefit GUMI (Glad You Made It) Camp USA. GUMI focuses on providing U.S. veterans with the tools they need to help them heal after deployment overseas and enable them to re-enter society. The camp is located on a 258-acre piece of property in southeast Taney County, Mo. Veterans may reside without cost to them and heal at their own pace.

"Working with Buddy Cannon and my longtime producer, Bill McDermott, is a dream come true. For a kid from Kentucky who grew up playing a lot of the songs that Buddy has written or produced, this was truly a humbling and life making experience. I can't say enough about how grateful I am to have gotten to make a record with such wonderfully talented people," shared Collins.

Working Man follows Collins' latest album, It's Been Awhile, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers South Central Albums chart. His independent single "Cold Dead Hands" ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Singles Sales chart. The Kentucky native also earned a slot on Aaron Watson's Vaquero Tour and has opened for Tanya Tucker, Clay Walker, Chris Janson, Granger Smith, Kane Brown and many more.