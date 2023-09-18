Bryan Adams Announces 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall' Box Set

Scheduled for release December 8, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL includes a total of 35 live songs, a Blu-Ray DVD of all the performances, plus a 32-page photo book.

Award winning singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, whose live concerts and signature brand of feel-good rock and roll and hit ballads have established him as one of the world’s best rock singers and showmen, has announced a series of concerts recorded live at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall will be released as a box set via BMG.

In 2022, Adams headlined three epic nights at the treasured venue where each evening Adams performed one of his classic albums in its entirety: Cuts Like A Knife (Night 1), Into The Fire (Night 2) and Waking Up The Neighbours (Night 3). 

Scheduled for release December 8, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL includes a total of 35 live songs, a Blu-Ray DVD of all the performances, plus a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from the storied nights.

LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL will be available in the following physical formats and is available for pre-order HERE

BRYAN ADAMS - LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL TRACKLIST 

Cuts Like A Knife (night One)
The Only One (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Take Me Back (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
This Time (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
I'm Ready (live At The Royal Albert Hall) [long Form Version]
What's It Gonna Be (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Don't Leave Me Lonely (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Let Him Know (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
The Best Was Yet To Come (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Cuts Like A Knife (live At The Royal Albert Hall) [long Form Version]
Straight From The Heart (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Into The Fire (night Two)
Into The Fire (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Heat Of The Night (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Victim Of Love (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Another Day (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Native Son (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Only The Strong Survive (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Rebel (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Remembrance Day (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Hearts On Fire (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Home Again (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Waking Up The Neighbours (night 3)
Is Your Mama Gonna Miss Ya? (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Hey Honey - I’m Packin' You In! (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Can’t Stop This Thing We Started (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Thought I’d Died And Gone To Heaven (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Not Guilty (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Vanishing (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
House Arrest (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Do I Have To Say The Words? (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
There Will Never Be Another Tonight (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
All I Want Is You (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Depend On Me (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Touch The Hand (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
If You Wanna Leave Me (can I Come Too?) (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
Don’t Drop That Bomb On Me (live At The Royal Albert Hall)
(Everything I Do) I Do It For You (live At The Royal Albert Hall)

Bryan Adams’ music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries. He is a Companion of the Order of Canada and has garnered many awards and accolades including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy award and multiple Juno Awards among others.

He is a recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award for his charitable concerts as well as the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for his lifetime contribution to the arts in Canada.

His most recent songs have been the peace song 'What If There Were No Sides At All' and two songs from the recent Comedy Central film Office Race.

Adams co-wrote all the music and lyrics for Pretty Woman: The Musical, and has released of four albums in the past year, including the Grammy nominated So Happy It Hurts (Best Rock Performance), Classic - Pt 1 and Pt 2 and his own versions of the Pretty Woman - The Musical. The release of these three new albums from the Royal Albert Hall makes it a total of seven albums in two years, and there is more to come.

Bryan Adams is the cover star and guest editor of the brand new issue of Classic Rock magazine, featuring career spanning interviews, examples of is esteemed photography and much more. For more information and to purchase a copy click here.



