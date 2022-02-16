Brooke Secures EUROVISION Spot to Represent Ireland with 'That's Rich'

Irish Alt Pop artist, Brooke has been making waves for her ferocious vocal delivery and dance worthy anthems. Rising to fame as a finalist of The Voice UK 2020, she wowed the judges and viewers with her show-stopping performances. Having duetted with Ella Eyre and been mentored by Grammy award-winning coach/singer Meghan Trainor, Brooke is closely following in the footsteps of these strong female artists.

Brooke won her spot to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2022 after a show stopping performance of "That's Rich" on RTE's Late Late Show Eurosong Special - she will represent Ireland at this year's contest in Turin in May.

The latest single "That's Rich" is inspired by Blondie meets The Gossip. The fiery and empowering track narrates how you should never settle for anyone who doesn't fulfil your needs. Brooke shares, "I was reading Debbie Harry's autobiography and wanted to encapsulate the attitude she portrayed in her life." Oozing with energy and sass, the songwriter demonstrates her impressive and powerful vocal range, which soars atop a throbbing beat and playful instrumentation.

With her music receiving acclaim from the likes of BBC Introducing, as well as numerous Spotify editorial playlists including New Music Friday and New Pop UK Playlists, Brooke is set for a roaring 2022.