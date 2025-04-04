Broadway Alum Ryan Shaw Releases New Track 'Rising Up'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway alum and R&B vocal powerhouse Ryan Shaw has just released a brand new track, the inspirational “Rising Up,” featuring the Average White Band (AWB) Horns (Cliff Lyons & Fred Vigdor). Written by Shaw and Tim Myers (co-founder, OneRepublic, Ke$ha, Ben Lee) and produced by Shaw and Grammy Award®-winner Scott Jacoby (John Legend, Coldplay, Aloe Blacc), “Rising Up” is a stirring and inspirational anthem for all those in need of empowerment.

Of the track, Ryan Shaw commented, “’Rising Up’ is an inspirational call to action. The song and the upcoming album feel so timely to me. In the face of political, economic and social unrest, music is and always will be the one thing that unites us and encourages us to overlook our differences and embrace much needed change in our community.” Additional singles will be released later this year. A forthcoming album of the same name is due out in early 2026.

Ryan Shaw has received widespread critical acclaim over the course of his career with an abundance of accolades. Of Shaw’s incredible vocal prowess, The Los Angeles Times declared, “Prepare to have your soul rocked…”, while Billboard deemed him “a massive talent with a huge voice.” The Washington Post avowed, “So big and rangy, that voice. So churchy and unmistakenly Southern. So full of fire and conviction, exploding with emotion.”

Shaw is a three-time GRAMMY® nominated artist for his solo projects, Columbia Records’ THIS IS RYAN SHAW, his IN BETWEEN and Dynotone’s REAL LOVE. He has shared the world stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, John Legend, B.B. King and Jill Scott. His music has been featured on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance and ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, and the films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack.

He starred as Judas in the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Olivier Award-winning London production of Jesus Christ Superstar, as the original Stevie Wonder in Motown: The Musical on Broadway, and on London’s West End as the Soul of Michael Jackson in Thriller Live. He debuted at Radio City Music Hall in the Dream Concert benefit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. His Carnegie Hall appearances include Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute, A Celebration of The African American Cultural Legacy, and a Nat King Cole 100th concert with the NY Pops. His concert schedule includes NY Central Park’s SummerStage, Nat King Cole at 100 with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center as well as the Nashville Symphony, and A Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin with numerous orchestras throughout North America.

Shaw’s solo orchestral show, RYAN SHAW: Masters of R&B recently premiered at the Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and is now being presented by numerous orchestras around the country. His new duo show with Capathia Jenkins entitled ICON is also scheduled to be presented by numerous orchestras. He was a featured guest in The 92nd Street Y’s recent presentation of Lyrics & Lyricists What’s Going On?: Songs of Change. His most recent album, IMAGINING MARVIN, showcases Marvin Gaye hits alongside Shaw’s original songs and features GRAMMY Award-winning co-writers Valerie Simpson and Rob Thomas, and special guests Derek Trucks, Rob Thomas, Robert Randolph and Shoshana Bean. Simultaneously with “Rising Up”, Ryan is releasing a new duo album with Ray Angry entitled OFF BROADWAY. This project features contemporary and progressive soul versions of classic Broadway songs spanning over 70 years.

Photo credit: Dave Giordano

