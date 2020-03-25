British Music Embassy Sessions Now Available for Streaming

Following the cancellation of SXSW 2020 by the City of Austin due to COVID-19 concerns, the British Music Embassy, BBC Music Introducing and music industry partners came together to ensure the opportunity was not altogether lost for those UK music creators who had been booked to perform. These were the last BBC Music Introducing sessions that took place due to the current climate.



Dubbed 'The BME Sessions,' live performances were filmed at London's Production Park Studios last week when SXSW was to take place, creating a new alternative platform and captive audience for those artists affected. These are now available to watch via the BBC Music YouTube channel.

Artists Arlo Parks, Bess Atwell, Jordan Mackampa, Knucks, KOKOROKO, Liz Lawrence, Marsicans, Porridge Radio and Steam Down all feature in The BME Sessions, organized and supported by British Music Embassy partners the Association of Independent Music (AIM), BBC Music Introducing, BPI, Department for International Trade, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation.



Porridge Radio's Dana Margolin says, "We were pretty gutted to have to cancel tours and going to the US this month, but doing this session was really fun and I'm really glad we managed to squeeze in one last full-band live session before lockdown. Who knows when we are all going to be able to play music together again? At least we get to re-live it all whenever we want."



Arlo Parks adds, "It such a disappointment not being able to play SXSW this year but the silver lining was being a part of the BME/BBC introducing sessions in London. It really lifted my spirits to be part of this opportunity and to be surrounded by such talented new musicians."



In a joint statement, the British Music Embassy partners said, "All British Music Embassy partners are committed to showing their support to those who have taken a hit and it's for this reason we decided to host these studio sessions. Performing at SXSW can be a career-changing opportunity and so we encourage people to share the videos of these incredible performances as far and wide as possible."



The British Music Embassy is the official annual UK residency at SXSW, hosting a number of events and showcases throughout the conference. Previous performers include BRITS 2020 Rising Star Award winner Celeste, Hyundai Mercury Prize nominees Black Midi and BBC Sound of 2020 runners-up, Easy Life.



Full list of The BME Sessions performances

Arlo Parks "Eugene"

Arlo Parks "Cola"

Marsicans "Juliet"

Marsicans "Sunday"

Jordan Mackampa "Under"

Jordan Mackampa "Warning Signs"

KOKOROKO "Carry Me Home"

KOKOROKO "Ti-de"

Bess Atwell "Cherry Baby"

Bess Atwell "Co-op"

Liz Lawrence "None Of My Friends"

Liz Lawrence "USP"

Porridge Radio "Sweet"

Porridge Radio "Long"

Steam Down "Free My Skin"

Steam Down "Etcetera"

Knucks "Breakfast At Tiffany's"

Knucks "Rice & Stew"

Listen to the Spotify Playlist





