Brit Taylor to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

With the highly successful release of her sophomore album Kentucky Blue, singer-songwriter Brit Taylor is fulfilling a life-long dream to perform on the coveted and iconic Grand Ole Opry. Taylor, the eastern Kentucky native, who cut her teeth as a child on the Kentucky Opry, will step into the circle where all country music royalty has stood on March 22, 2023.

"The day Kentucky Blue was released was magical to me," Taylor said. "But to get the email that very same morning inviting me to perform at the Grand Ole Opry was surreal. It is something I have dreamed about my whole life, and all I could do when I got the invitation was cry happy tears. I am so honored to step into that circle, to stand there where so many of my heroes and those who have inspired me and influenced me have stood, and share my music with the world."

Kentucky Blue, produced by Grammy winners Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, was released February 3 to critical acclaim, landing in the Top 15 on iTunes Country Album chart and garnering support from Apple, Spotify, Tidal and Amazon including the feature cover of Spotify's The Pulse of Americana playlist.

The album has been received with open arms from fans and media alike. Praises for the sonic sound and lyrical genesis for the record abounds.

"But at its heart, Kentucky Blue is a true blue (no pun intended) country album - and a damn good one at that." Whiskey Riff

"Let me direct your attention to Kentucky singer-songwriter Brit Taylor. She's the best Neo-traditionalist to come along in ages." Music Row

"Songs as equally fun and fiery as they are honest and reflective." American Songwriter

"Kentucky Blue reminds us that being rich ... has more to do with staying true to one's values above all else - a crucial life lesson in an industry flooded with people all too eager to fulfill the expectations of others." Holler

"Like so much of the greatest country music from Kentucky and beyond, Kentucky Blue acutely captures the humanness of life experiences in a way that we can all identify and commiserate with because it's real. It's also at a level of quality where it's should be necessary to update the Wikipedia page and other assets covering the Route 23 Country Music Highway through Kentucky to include Brit Taylor as yet another one of the region's creative assets." Saving Country Music

"This is the type of album that you put in, press play, and just let go all the way through without ever having to hit the skip button." Today's Country Magazine

Kentucky Blue's ten original songs explore the depth and breadth of Taylor's captivating songwriting and arresting alto. She is known for her ability to share life experience and emotions in a way that relates to others. "Kentucky Blue acutely captures the humanness of life experiences in a way that we can all identify and commiserate with because it's real" stated Saving Country Music.

American Songwriter found Taylor's real-life experiences "because she went through the wringer in order to live these songs" reflected in the "relatable, empathetic experience in Kentucky Blue ... offers fans a background for laughter and a hand to hold through the tears with songs that are both light-hearted and heartfelt."

In addition to her Grand Ole Opry appearance, Taylor announced she will be touring with Brent Cobb in March and April. She opened her Kentucky Blue Tour Feb 4 with a sold-out show in Nashville and she is continuing to support Blackberry Smoke's tour.

TOUR DATES

February 17 - Douglas, GA, Martin Centre Theater (with Blackberry Smoke)

February 18 - Montgomery, AL, Montgomery Performing Arts Centre (with Blackberry Smoke)

February 23 - Decatur, GA, Eddie's Attic

February 24 - Birmingham, AL, Dave's Pub

February 25 - Tupelo, MS, Blue Canoe

February 26 - Chattanooga, TN, Cherry Street Tavern

March 3 - Newport, KY, The Southgate House Revival

March 22 - Nashville, TN, The Grand Ole Opry

March 28 - Oklahoma City, OK, Beer City Music Hall (with Brent Cobb)

March 29 - Fayetteville, AR, George's Majestic Lounge (with Brent Cobb)

March 30 - St. Louis, MO, Off Broadway (with Brent Cobb)

April 13 - McMinnville, TN, The Park Theatre (with Brent Cobb)

April 14 - Wilson, AR Wilson Theatre (with Brent Cobb)

FESTIVALS:

June 1 - McGill, NV, Schellraiser 2023

June 3 - Lexington, KY, Railbird Music Festival

July 14 - Somerset, KY, Master Musicians Festival

The power of Taylor's music, who still finds her heart in writing songs for herself and others, has always been that it is refreshingly simple yet surprisingly complex, empathetic yet empowering. Always remaining true to herself, she continues to tells stories which manage - whether they are dramatic, humorous or heartfelt - to be as authentic as she is.

With the release of her sophomore album, Kentucky Blue, singer-songwriter Brit Taylor is striding positively into her future. The Kentucky native - with her captivating lyrics and arresting vocals - is stepping boldly ahead with one foot firmly grounded in her Appalachian roots and the other plowing through new ground. It is rewarding, but it hasn't been easy.

Kentucky Blue, produced by Grammy winners Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson and released in 2023, is a happy, upbeat record that is feisty, funky and pure country and reflective of her life today. It follows Brit's 2021 debut album Real Me and its complement, Real Me Deluxe, which chronicled her self-reflective journey from the depths of despair to honest self-awareness.

The highly acclaimed Real Me opened as the highest-ranking debut album on the AMA/CDX Radio Chart at No. 37 and garnered positive reviews from American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, NPR's World Cafe and others. The 2022 AMERICANAFEST featured her at an official artist showcase, and she headlined The Burl's 2022 official after-party for Kentucky Rising, an all-star concert in to raise money for East Kentucky flood victims.

Taylor's list of recent live performances includes opening for Dwight Yoakam, Ian Noe, Alabama and Robert Earl Keen and touring in support of both Kelsey Waldon and Blackberry Smoke. PBS featured her on "The Caverns Sessions", a musical series from deep within a subterranean amphitheater in Tennessee's Cumberland Mountains. She has released new music with Dee White, Mike and the Moonshines and others.

Born where the famed Country Music Highway 23 slices through Kentucky, life was good for the young singer who spent her childhood years on the Kentucky Opry. Because she started singing before she could read or write, songwriting came later. It took the end of a teenage puppy love to lure her to put pen to paper and words to her emotions. Her first lyrics were born, and her love for songwriting was unleashed.

High school graduation was followed by a move to Nashville, a college degree, a music deal, marriage, and a mini-farm. And then it all went bad. A husband gone AWOL, a band that dissolved, a beloved dog that died, a music deal gone sour and a bank that wanted her home made for a winter of despair. After a brief wallow in self-pity, Brit went to work, determined to be true to herself and to make music her way. Tired and broken hearted by the "new Nashville," she walked away from her song writing deal.

Declaring she'd rather "clean toilets than write sty songs any longer," Brit cleaned houses to pay the bills, successfully turning her side hustle into a bona-fide small business. At the same time, she served as "general contractor" for her self-financed Real Me, pulling together a cast of professionals to co-write and play with her, all while recording on her own newly created record label, Cut A Shine Records.

Life is good again. She signed a collaborative deal between Cut A Shine Records and Thirty Tigers and a publishing contract with Reservoir and One Riot. Wasserman Music serves as her booking agent. She has a new love and marriage and two new miniature donkeys and a rescue dog added to her zoo of one cat, two dogs, five goats and a bunch of chickens.

Today, Brit is bravely standing out as her own self. It isn't an easy path to navigate, but Brit learned that the best GPS is her inner self. She remains true to the honesty of her lyrics and the timelessness of her sound. The power of her lyrics and her music is that they are refreshingly simple yet surprisingly complex. Always true to herself, Brit Taylor continues to tells stories which manage - whether they are dramatic, humorous or heartfelt - to be downright honest. It is who she is.