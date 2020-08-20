Brit Taylor Releases New Sing 'Back In The Fire'

The single will be released on September 4 and will go for radio adds on September 28.

"Emerging Americana artist with the luscious alto tone" (American Songwriter) Brit Taylor, who burst onto the scene earlier this summer with the release of her debut single "Waking Up Ain't Easy," has joined with the powerhouse writing team of The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and legendary songwriter Pat McLaughlin for her new single "Back In The Fire." The single from the Eastern Kentucky native is slated for release on September 4 and will go for radio adds on September 28.

"Back In The Fire" is a light-hearted admission in a purple-hued musical kaleidoscope of a heart gone astray that returns again and again to a love gone bad and follows the success of Taylor's first singles. "Waking Up Ain't Easy" is currently featured on Spotify's Pulse of Americana and Indigo playlists, among such staples at Margo Price, Jason Isbell and Joy Williams. It received critical acclaim and was followed by the catchy up-tempo "Wagon," which is in rotation on Spotify's New Music Nashville playlist.

Pre-save "Back In The Fire" here.

"I knew better, but I'm stubborn," Taylor said of "Back In The Fire," which has autobiographical notes. "I think we've all been there, where we keep going back to someone or something over and over again even though we know it is just down-right bad for us."

Writing with the acclaimed Dan Auerbach and her hero Pat McLaughlin was a dream come true for Taylor. She found the experience exciting, enlightening and educational. The three pros easily found common ground - as musicians, songwriters and fans of country icon Bobbie Gentry. With Auerbach playing riffs on a gut-string guitar, the lyrics and melodies just flowed. The result was a musical eye roll of self-reflection that plays counter to any normal formula.

"It was my first day writing with the two of them so I was crazy nervous," Taylor said. "To make it even more intimidating, we wrote the song at Dan's studio, Easy Eye Sound, in Nashville, and all his Grammy awards were there, just staring me down."

Grammy-nominated Producer Dave Brainard took over production, preserving the integrity of the original sound and intent of the song. Layering Taylor's sensual, Southern-fried alto with gut-string guitar and atmospheric strings effectively channeled a Bobbie Gentry vibe straight into 2020.

The same day that Auerbach, McLaughlin and Taylor completed "Back In The Fire," they found another groove and the song "Real Me," the title track of Taylor's much anticipated solo album, was born. Real Me, releasing on November 20, promises a unique vulnerability that is both empathetic and empowering.

