Bren Joy Shares New Single 'Headline'

Today, rising Nashville R&B star Bren Joy shares his glittering single "HEADLINE," alongside a dreamy video. "HEADLINE," out now via Warner Records, is like a misty summer night spent longing for the one who got away - nostalgic, romantic, and just a little bit sad. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE.

About the song and video, Office Magazine said, "[Bren's] airy presence evokes a fantasy that uniformly plays in our minds. Bren says what we can't, making him the people's champion."

Bren balances the bittersweetness of "HEADLINE" with his honeyed vocals and intimate writing. On top of a cloud of keys and saxophone, he sings about running his fingers through his lover's hair and how he misses having them by his side. In the rosy video, Bren hangs out the window of a car and serenades the world while rolling through the desert. "Baby take all of me, so you can catch me when I fall out of the sky," he sings. "HEADLINE" is as crushing as it is beautiful.

In March, Bren released a deluxe edition of his beloved Twenties EP, which added seven new songs, including the slinky "Fiji Fine" and the heavenly Pink Sweat$-assisted "Insecure," which has since racked up over 10M global streams. Since then, he's returned to his hometown to film a live performance of "Insecure," in a showcase of his masterful vocal control. In a glowing interview for Rated R&B's "Front + Center" series, Bren discussed his journey to Warner and shared the stories behind the tender and vulnerable songwriting of Twenties.

After The Tennessean dubbed him a "Nashville artist to watch in 2020," Bren hasn't let his foot off the gas. Having opened for artists like Jhené Aiko and Megan Thee Stallion, he's no stranger to bright lights, big stages, and screaming crowds. In September, Bren takes the stage during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and plans to give attendees a deeper dive into his world and artistry. Purchase Tickets HERE. Later this year, he joins Pink Sweat$ on The Pink Moon Tour, giving a much-needed continuation of their dreamy collaboration. Tickets are available HERE. Full tour dates below.

With a voice and perspective as sweet as his, "HEADLINE" will undoubtedly soon be more than just a track title for Bren-he deserves to see his name in lights.

Watch the video for HEADLINE here: