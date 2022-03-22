Breed of Aggression Releases Their Second Single 'I Am The Enemy'

BREED OF AGGRESSION have released the for their second single "I Am The Enemy".

"I Am The Enemy" is about inner struggle and staying strong when your buttons are being pushed. People tease, pile on stress, or condescend and as it eats away at you and builds up at some point you might burst. So you think about it a lot. It can feel great to unleash but you can also be your own worst enemy by letting yourself do so. -- Susie Hoffman Beahm, Breed of Aggression

"Writing this I was striving to have a song with a powerful groove to move the listener, Susie delivered on the lyrics to make it a powerful message, I think she executed it perfectly." -- Scott McClellan, Breed of Aggression

Their first album, 'This Is My War', delivers eight intense tracks produced by Destrophy frontman and guitarist, Ari Mihalopoulos, that boldly announce the arrival of this dynamic duo. 'This Is My War' was released worldwide on Dark Star Records.

"Technically it's really up there with others of the same genre, it holds ground! Susie sings really well and the talent is surely there, The tracks that stand out for me are "Unmasked" and "I Am The Enemy". -- Tony Martin

"This is one you shouldn't sleep on and is like potato chips, you can't eat just one and after listening to it once you'll want to hear it again." -- Joshua Ludley

"It's no wonder why the great Tony Martin is working with [Scott, guitarist] McClellan on his upcoming solo album." -- Nick Balazs, Bravewords.com!

Hailing from the Midwest, BREED OF AGGRESSION is a new heavy metal project founded by Scott McClellan and Susie Hoffman Beahm.

An accomplished guitarist and songwriter, Scott McClellan's solo album Brutal Intentions was released on Dark Star Records in 2019. He is the featured guitarist on ex-Black Sabbath frontman Tony Martin's forthcoming solo album Thorns, set for 2022 release on Dark Star Records. In addition to Pantera tribute bands Domination and Cemeterygatez: America's Number One Pantera Tribute Band, Scott has played in The Brain Chiggers and Brotherhood of Spine. McClellan is also an in-demand session guitarist and songwriter.

Susie Hoffman Beahm has been a staple in the music industry for over twenty years, teaming with top manufacturers on instruments that support children's discovery in the classroom and beyond. An advocate of school music programs and women's growth in the music industry, Susie frequently volunteers her time toward related causes. She has done session work on a variety of musical projects and is a member of the indie band Natural Oil and Heathen Soul.

Watch the new lyric video here: