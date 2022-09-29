Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'

Pop visionary and global superstar-in-the-making, Bree Runway kicks off a new era with fiery new single THAT GIRL, out now.

Produced by EASYFUNN (Charli XCX), the track is a sonic explosion of apocalyptic beats, distorted undulating synths and Bree's menacing spitfire vocals, and instantly transports you from the grimy underground raves of East London to the fierceness of New York's ballroom scene, via the luxe catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.

Sonically reminiscent of her earlier material, 'THAT GIRL' exemplifies Bree's empowering, unwavering and fearless sense of creativity. As Dazed put it: "The scale of her imagination and voyage into the multiverse of genres feels genuinely rare and once-in-a-generation"

Speaking about the track, Bree says: "I've been on a mini hiatus and there's no better way to remind you that I'm THAT GIRL. This song automatically makes me feel like the main character in the middle of a sweaty club, and I'm just oozing sex, glamour and confidence whilst everybody watches. It's my everyday reminder of how fabulous I am, and it's your new everyday reminder too - you're automatically a 10 if you: turn this on, f with it, press play and feel liberated, pumped up, and free."

'THAT GIRL' solidifies Bree's fashion pedigree. She appeared on the cover of Dazed's Spring/Summer issue, joining fellow cover star A$AP Rocky, and was recently in attendance at New York Fashion Week, where she was invited to the Harper's Bazaar ICON awards and was a guest at the Coach show, where she was spotted hanging with global superstars Lil Nas X and Doja Cat.

'THAT GIRL' marks the beginning of the next phase of Bree's already stratospheric career. In 2022 alone, the BRIT-nominated Rising Star landed on the NME 100 Class of 2022 and received two nominations for the NME Awards 2022 - Best New Act in the World and Best New Act from the UK. Following a critically acclaimed UK headline tour and sold out shows in New York and Los Angeles, Bree was invited to jump on stage at Wireless Festival by Summer Walker and hung out with Megan Thee Stallion at her Traumazine album launch party. Bree has also spent much of 2022 working on new music, with more exciting news to follow soon.

An incomparable and undeniable musical visionary, Bree Runway has collaborated with icons such as Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott, and counts Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, PinkPantheress and Cardi B among her many fans. From her DIY grassroots beginnings to forging her own path through the music industry, she has constantly redefined what it means to be a pop star, building over 162M global streams across her music catalogue in the process. From the genre-defying music and spectacular flair for performance, to the jaw-dropping fashion and her unwavering determination, Bree Runway is the future of pop.

Bree Runway started to make music whilst still at school, and at 14 performed for Michelle Obama who told her to keep going. After leaving school, she studied music at university in London. Whilst working a part-time job to help fund her studies, Bree used her very first pay cheque to buy a small home studio and soon after, her first EP, RNWY 01, emerged.

The multi-faceted artist started to post videos - her 'Mirror covers' on social media with many going viral: one of her first ever posts received over 50 million views in a matter of days and received likes from Rihanna, Missy Elliott and 6lack. Bree's first EP received early acclaim and ultimately gave her the confidence to tackle more personal issues on follow-up, Be Runway.

The themes chimed with many and earned Bree a legion of likes from famous fans including Kehlani, Aminé, Diplo and Jorja Smith. Forging her own path and unapologetic in her approach, Bree still retains the DIY ethos of her earliest days creating meticulous collages of ideas to capture her own very assured vision. Making it her mission to change the narrative, singles from her 2000AND4EVA mixtape masterpiece, ATM, Gucci and follow on viral hit HOT HOT garnered global acclaim and defined her own genre-bending strand of 'destructive pop'.

The East London singer kicked off the year shortlisted for the BBC Sound Of and received a BET Award for Best New International Act 2021 (viewer's choice), followed by further co-signs from the likes of Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey - whom she cameoed for on the video for Have Mercy, Khalid and Cardi B. Most recently Bree featured on Lady Gaga's Dawn Of Chromatica Remix album and has received two MOBO nominations for Best Female and Video of the Year for HOT HOT.