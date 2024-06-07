Breakout Pop Artist Jenna Raine Returns With New Single 'Hypothetically'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leveling up once more with a refined, confident, and mature vision, rising pop artist Jenna Raine returns with her emotionally charged new single, “Hypothetically.”

Embracing another side of Jenna’s artistry and inspirations, “Hypothetically” illuminates her evolution as both a dynamic vocalist and emotionally acute songwriter. On the track, bright acoustic guitar blends with sunny and upbeat percussion. The songstress wrestles with uncertainty in a relationship as she exhales, “But I need to know it’s real.” During the refrain, she makes sense of this anxiety aloud, going on to wonders, “But hypothetically, would you be there for me?”

“Hypothetically is a song dedicated to the overthinkers,” Jenna explains. “I’ve spent a lot of nights thinking about the people in my life and who would be there for me at my absolute worst. This has been a thought I’ve struggled with for quite some time and I’m excited that I’ve been able to encapsulate the meaning in a song. Hypothetically is dedicated to my family and friends—those who are close to me that I truly do believe would be there for me through anything.”

At the top of the year, she unveiled “Lovesick.” The track amassed over 5 million streams to date in addition to garnering critical acclaim. Sweety High crowned her “the rising queen of all-too relatable pop,” and The Honey Pop raved, “We are Jenna Raine stans around here, so of course gushing about her new track was a must.”

“Lovesick” arrived on the heels of Raine’s latest single, “Big Dumb Heart.” It followed the release of Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 2, which includes the viral hit “It Is What It Is.” The track exploded on TikTok, garnering over 5 million views on her video that inspired its own dance trend and spawned over 40 thousand creates on the platform. Earlier in 2023, Raine kicked off her EP series with Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1, which boasts the infectious anthems “Stupid Cupid” and “Crickets.” In 2021, she became an online sensation with the defiantly hopeful “see you later (ten years),” which went on to amass over 100 million streams.

These breakout moments earned Raine a performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, garnered buzz from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V Magazine, and landed her on the cover of Girls' Life Magazine.

ABOUT JENNA RAINE:

Jenna Raine takes life’s little lessons, moments of bliss, and unforgettable memories and turns them into the kind of pop music that you’ve got to sing with the windows down. The Dallas, Texas-born singer and songwriter continues to enchant audiences everywhere with her hyper-detailed, personal lyrics and towering hooks, tallying north of 250 million total streams to date. In 2021, “see you later (ten years)” initially took over TikTok, yet its success translated to DSPs, garnering over 100 million streams across platforms. Landing a deal with Warner Records, she maintained this momentum with “Fumbled the Bag” and “Stupid Cupid.” In 2023, she served up the Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1 EP followed by Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 2. The latter boasts the fan favorite anthem “It Is What It Is.” From the jump, the track resonated with listeners, piling up 8 million-plus streams in less than a month. At the same time, it set TikTok on fire with its own viral dance. Along the way, she has earned unanimous praise from Billboard, Variety, OnesToWatch, and more. Now, Raine is turning the page on her next chapter, and the story just keeps getting better.

Photo Credit: Jizelle Gutierrez

