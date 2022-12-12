Bratana to Release New Song In Support Of Ukraine This January

Actor and singer VAL LAPIN's emerging Southern California rock group BRATANA, has announced the release of their new single "WE ARE WAITING FOR CHANGES" via DSN Music in January. The new track, and music video is in support of the people suffering in Ukraine, due to the invasion by Russia. Lapin, was born and raised in Eastern Ukraine, the epicenter of the war, before relocating to the U.S. after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Besides his musical career, LAPIN has also acted in several movies such as: "DESERT PITCH", "FINDING REY TARKOVSKY", "BRAND OF JUSTICE", and shared a scene with TOM CRIUSE in "VANILLA SKY". Since establishing the band in Los Angeles, BRATANA has become a popular local act, performing at legendary Hollywood venues such as The Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy, The Viper Room, and The Key Club.

"WE ARE WAITING FOR CHANGES" is a cover of a popular rock song "CHANGES!" from the late Viktor Tsoi of Kino, who died mysteriously in a car crash in 1990, at age 28 in Zentene, Latvian SSR.

The new single "WE ARE WAITING FOR CHANGES" from BRATANA, debuts via DSN January 7th 2023, and will be available via digital music stores, and streaming services worldwide such as Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify, and hundreds more.