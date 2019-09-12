Brandi Carlile Wins Artist of the Year at 2019 Americana Awards

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and performer Brandi Carlile won Artist of the Year at last night's Americana Music Association Honors & Awards. Carlile also performed "The Mother" at the awards ceremony, which will be broadcast on PBS on Saturday, November 23.

The recognition adds to a landmark year for Carlile, who is set to make her sold-out, headline debut at Madison Square Garden this Saturday, September 14. Additional tour highlights include a special performance of Joni Mitchell's Blue in full at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on October 14 as well as six sold-out shows at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium in January 2020.

These performances continue to celebrate the release of Carlile's GRAMMY Award winning album, By The Way, I Forgive You (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records). Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album includes ten songs written by Carlile and longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, including "The Joke." Of her performance of the song on the live GRAMMY broadcast, The New York Times proclaimed, "Carlile's vocals were robust, ragged, full of sneer and hope. On a night curiously light on impressive singing, it was an uncomplicated, genuine, cleansing thrill." Watch the full performance below.

Over the course of their acclaimed career, Carlile and her band have released six albums, including 2017's Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of the Story (An Album to Benefit War Child), which features 14 artists covering the songs on their breakthrough album The Story with all proceeds benefiting War Child. Artists included on the acclaimed project, which Rolling Stone calls, "tender and powerful," include Dolly Parton, Adele, Pearl Jam, Kris Kristofferson, The Avett Brothers, Margo Price and Jim James as well as a forward written by President Obama. More details can be found here.

Most recently, Carlile debuted the acclaimed collaborative movement The Highwomen with fellow members Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. Released to overwhelming critical praise, the collective's self-titled debut album was released earlier this month via Low Country/Sounds Elektra Records. Of the project, Stereogum declares, "The Highwomen are the country supergroup this moment demands...the album is a creative triumph and a meaningful cultural artifact; the joy and resilience emanating off it is worth a fortune," while Rolling Stone praises, "a country album for the ages, filled with joy, laughter, tears, pain, and s-kicking honky-tonk soul." Adding to her monumental year, Carlile also co-produced Tanya Tucker's critically acclaimed new album While I'm Livin' with Shooter Jennings.

Watch the live performance of "The Joke" below.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 14-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden* (SOLD OUT)

September 21-Berkeley, CA-The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley†

September 22-Berkeley, CA-The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley†

September 27-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom‡

September 28-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 29-Denver, CO-The Mission Ballroom§

October 14-Los Angeles, CA-Walt Disney Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 20-Memphis, TN-MEMPHO Music Festival

October 24-Mashantucket, CT-Foxwoods Resort Casino

October 25-27-New Orleans, LA-Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

November 2-Groningen, Netherlands-Take Root Festival

November 9-Niagara Falls, Canada-Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort

November 10-Niagara Falls, Canada-Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort

November 11-15-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-All The Best Fest

November 22-Thackerville, OK-WinStar World Casino and Resort

December 6-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena

December 7-Las Vegas, NV-Las Vegas Festival Grounds

December 13-Seattle, WA-Benaroya Hall#

December 14-Seattle, WA-Benaroya Hall#

December 15-Seattle, WA-Benaroya Hall#

January 14, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

January 15, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium§ (SOLD OUT)

January 16, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium^ (SOLD OUT)

January 19, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium** (SOLD OUT)

January 20, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium†† (SOLD OUT)

January 21, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium†† (SOLD OUT)

January 29-February 2, 2020-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Mavis Staples

†with special guest Lucius

‡with special guest Courtney Marie Andrews

§with special guest Lucie Silvas

#with special guest The Secret Sisters

+with special guest Kim Richey

^with special guest Natalie Hemby

**with special guest Lori McKenna

††with special guest Courtney Barnett

Photo credit: Pete Souza





