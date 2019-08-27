Boys of Fall Announces Upcoming Headline Tour

Pop/rock band Boys Of Fall are gearing up to hit the road next month in support of their forthcoming vinyl release, Better Moments Gold Edition (out 9/13 on InVogue Records). The follow up to last year's Better Moments, the release features two acoustic versions of songs from the original album and two brand new singles. Pre-orders are available at https://orcd.co/fakesmiles.

The tour kicks off on September 4th in Erie, and includes appearances at Sophomore Slump Fest, Electric City Music Conference, and Blackout Fest. For a full list of upcoming shows or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.boysoffallband.com

Boys Of Fall are an pop/rock band from Detroit, MI. Prior to 2017, Boys Of Fall toured vigorously (including a South American stint with Saves The Day) while finding the right home to release an upcoming album. While the band was growing and thriving, they eventually faced a fateful decision of going on indefinite hiatus, upon which they released their 2016 Thank You And Goodbye LP.

As fate would have it, their fans responded resoundingly to the break up album; the band was rejuvenated and found a new reason and meaning to continue growing. Their comeback included signing to InVogue Records and releasing the highly celebrated EP Chasing Lonely. They toured North America for the entirety of 2018, including highlighted tours with Belmont, We Were Sharks, and shows with All Time Low and Vans Warped Tour.

After releasing their follow-up LP Better Moments (produced by Andrew Wade), Boys Of Fall co-headlined the InVogue Records Tour with In Her Own Words, followed by successful holiday events to round out 2018. The band continues to expand their audience in 2019 with more headline tours and festival appearances, in addition to celebrating their vinyl release of Better Moments Gold Edition as well as a co-release with Kayzo.

Boys of Fall is Michael Martenson (vocals), Jake Cemer (vocals/guitar), Dan Quigley (guitar), Eli Sleeker (bass), and Scott Solomon (drums).

Upcoming Shows:

Tickets available at www.boysoffallband.com

9/4 - Erie, PA @ Ballet Haus

9/5 - Norfolk, VA @ Charlie's American Cafe

9/6 - Durham, NC @ Sophomore Slump Fest

9/7 - Nashville, TN @ That 70's House

9/8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

9/10 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

9/11 - Lansing, MI @ Mac's Bar

9/12 - Chicago, IL @ Camp/Us

9/13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Irving Theater

9/14 - Scranton, PA @ Electric City Music Conference - Stage West

9/15 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Loft at The Chance Theater

9/17 - Long Branch, NJ @ The Brighton Bar

9/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Pavilion at the Beer Garden

9/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records Store

9/20 - Manchester, NH @ Bungalow Bar & Grill

9/21 - Amityville, NY @ Revolution Bar & Music Hall

9/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Gold Sounds

10/11 - Bay City, MI @ The Crowne Pub

10/18 - Barrie, ON @ Foxx Lounge

10/19 - Brantford, ON @ Blackout Fest - Club NV

10/20 - Buffalo, NY @ Stamps





