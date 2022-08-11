Bootsy And Patti Collins to Co-Emcee 'A Night of Hope' To Help Fund Life-Saving Medications

Funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, are spearheading a new initiative in association with the Mercy Health Foundation to provide potentially life-saving medications for patients who cannot afford them.

The musical couple, who are based in the Cincinnati area, will co-emcee "A Night of Hope," along with WCPO-TV meteorologist Steve Raleigh and his wife, Julie, to raise money for the "Kyle's Fund" endowment on Saturday, August 27, at Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital in Batavia, Ohio.

The event will feature live music by Larry Humphrey & Friends and recorded music courtesy of DJ Ouiwey, drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres, and both a silent and live auction. An opportunity to appear in an upcoming music video for a new version of the song "The Ickey Shuffle," recorded by former Cincinnati Bengals running back Ickey Woods and produced by Bootsy Collins and co-produced by Ouiwey, will also be auctioned off. Sponsors of A Night of Hope include Madi's House, General Electric Credit Union, Sweetwater Studios, Elegant Homes and Father of Mine.

Kyle's Fund was inspired by the loss the Collins' nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24. Willis had been experiencing a toothache for several weeks before seeking medical attention in the emergency room at Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital. At the hospital, he received prescriptions for a pain medication and an antibiotic, but without insurance he was unable to afford the antibiotic. As a result, the tooth infection spread into his brain and killed him days later.

"The CDC notes that as many as 25 percent of Americans have untreated cavities and nearly half of adults over 30 have gum disease," said Mercy Health - Cincinnati Chief Clinical Officer Stephen Feagins, M.D. "Left untreated, these very real health issues can lead to serious and sometimes deadly infections. Any program that removes the barrier of cost to get patients the antibiotics or medications they need to treat their conditions, be they dental or otherwise, has a vast potential to not just improve patients' quality of life but also save lives."

"Kyle's death was preventable, but he didn't know the seriousness of his infection," Patti Collins said. "We have partnered with Mercy Health to ensure others don't suffer the same fate as my nephew."

Thanks to Kyle's Fund, the dispensary at Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital will provide patients in need in the area with access to antibiotics and education. Patti said the goal is to raise $150,000 over time, from private and corporate donors. To date, approximately $30,000 has been donated.

"Our long-term goal is to expand the program into more hospitals," Patti said. "A Night of Hope is the first step. We are hoping that people who believe in the mission will donate money, even if it's a small amount. Every dollar helps."

A Night of Hope will take place at Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, 3000 Hospital Drive, Batavia, Ohio on Saturday, August 27, from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Tickets are $250 and can be purchased by visiting https://givelynow.com/o/nightofhope. Donations can be made by visiting the same link or by mailing a check to the Mercy Health Foundation, designating "A Night of Hope," 1701 Mercy Health Place, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237.