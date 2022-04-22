Boku Releases 4-Track 'Sleep' EP

Burgeoning Irish talent Boku returns with his first release of 2022, the highly-anticipated 4-track 'Sleep' EP. The new offering directly follows up the talent's critically acclaimed single 'Epiphany' from April of last year, and also serves as his sophomore EP after the release of his 3-track EP 'Fortune'.

In addition to new music, the first track 'Lacuna' has also been given the music video treatment courtesy of renowned director Locky. Out now via Feel Good Lost, 'Sleep' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

'Lacuna' is a downtempo electronica endeavor that immediately begins with a soothing, calm ambiance. The faint falling of rain in the distance can be heard, paired alongside light instrumentation. Other discordant noises are quickly introduced into the sonic space, in addition to a larger-than-life bass that rattles one to their very core, permeating consistently throughout the remainder of the track's middle part. The intensity slows, and all of the effects morph into one relaxing sound that grows quieter with each passing second until its end.

'Daydreaming' is next, and boasts an atmospherically entrancing quality that makes one feel as if they were endlessly wandering through their own mind. The piano and shimmering production elements evoke a sense of sheer awe, and provide an emotionally-charged aspect to the tune with ease. The contemplatively melancholic single is a prime addition to the EP, and sets the stage for the remaining songs.

The EP's penultimate track, 'The Bind', maintains much of the same calming energy, and continues to pull at the heartstrings of the listener in the same manner as its predecessors due to Boku's impressive piano skills and pacifying production sensibilities. Heady, cerebral, beautiful, and melodious all at the same time, it effortlessly showcases the Irish stalwart's versatility when crafting his own unique creative vision.

'4X4' rounds out the 'Sleep' EP with an introspective flair, and once again features the piano and various other instruments, serving as a prime accompaniment to the ever-so slow rhythm and melody. Seeping its way into the mind, the tune possesses a distinct characteristic that enables it to really get into one's head, leaving in its wake a pensiveness that truly connects on all universal levels.

The music video, spearheaded by revered Irish director Locky, is a 2-minute long miniature film detailing the strained relationship between two lovers over time. 'Lacuna' meaning 'void' or 'missing piece' in Latin, is the core concept throughout. The happiness, sadness, and everything in between are shown in-full until they break up - a true showcasing of what it means when the missing thing that pushes people apart isn't tangible until it slowly burns away with time.

Ian Ring, known as Boku, is a burgeoning Irish downtempo musician who has been actively releasing his own unique take on electronic dance music since August of 2019. The esteemed artist initially started out his career in the field as part of an electro-pop duo, Young Wonder, consisting of Ring and fellow Cork native Rachel Koeman.

His recent foray into the dance music landscape has seen him produce for artists the likes of Denise Chaila, Murli and God Knows at Narolane. Over time, he has garnered the attention of renowned entities in the industry, such as the labels he's released with, Sony, Ultra Records, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music, in addition to support from BBC Radio 1.

