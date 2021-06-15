Bob Morelli Celebrates 'Cool is Forever Consulting' One Year Anniversary

Long Island-based Cool is Forever Consulting LLC, owned by former Sony Music RED President, Bob Morelli, celebrates their one year anniversary.



"After a successful 14 years as president of Sony RED, I have happily and smoothly transitioned to the Founder and CEO of my own company, Cool is Forever Consulting LLC," said Morelli. "Starting in July 2020 in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge, but ultimately all worked out excellent. I love helping my clients realize their dreams and contribute to their success."



Morelli and his team have a progressive approach when it comes to artists, labels and emerging entrepreneurs in the industry. Cool is Forever Consulting specializes in big picture strategies, tactical marketing, sales initiatives, negotiating distribution and label deals with a full team providing service in digital marketing, online advertising, social media, creative, data analytics, A&R, and influencer marketing.



"It's pretty exciting and rewarding helping either an artist, a label or an industry partner move their agenda along and find success," said Morelli enthusiastically. "Starting out as an indie record store owner, then paying my dues in sales, then a marketing executive, to finally running both a major and indie distribution company and a label group....I've gotten pretty good at a wide variety of things that help my clients."



A music veteran of 30+ years, Morelli has strong relationships with industry leaders and power players. He was involved in the successes of The Bee Gees, KISS, Bon Jovi, Donna Summer, Sting and Eric Clapton while at Polygram Records. Later arriving at RCA Records then BMG, he assisted in the launches and growth of Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Dirty Dancing, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., ATCQ, Rod Stewart, Yanni, Usher, Santana, Creed, Buddy Guy, Moby, The Strokes and Foo Fighters. When BMG merged with Sony, Morelli was tapped to run the company as EVP/GM. He combined two staffs, two work cultures and ran this 2 billion dollar company, while working with iconic artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel and Beyonce. After BMG/Sony, he began a 12 year run as President of RED Distribution at Sony Music Entertainment. Within 2 years, Bob started restructuring and adding "Label Services," that revolutionized distribution companies. This approach attracted the best labels, artists in the music business including Jason Aldean, Mumford and Sons, Alabama Shakes, Kelsea Ballerini, Phoenix, Bayside, LoCash, Daya, Noah Cyrus, In This Moment, 21 Savage, Brandy Carlile, Bullet for My Valentine, Joey Badass, Jason Isbell, Gov't Mule, Fredo Bang, G-Eazy, AWOLNATION, Childish Gambino + many more. Post running distribution, Morelli transitioned to President of start-up label, RED MUSIC LABEL GROUP, as part of Sony Music before leaving to create his own company, Cool is Forever Consulting LLC.

Photo Credit: Donna Morelli