Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'HK'
Blur drummer DAVE ROWNTREE shares another new track from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs.
"HK" is streaming now and is lifted from the album out January 20, 2023 through Cooking Vinyl.
"HK was written on tour with Blur in Hong Kong. I fell in love with the city before the plane had even landed - a new record for me. The track was inspired by Hong Kong's beauty, claustrophobia, and sense of dark foreboding, set against the backdrop of a chaotic Chinese radio station," said Rowntree.
Rowntree also plays his first solo headline shows in November in the UK, previewing tracks from the album. He headlines London's Omeara, with Human Interest and Mushy P (Goat Girl) supporting, on the November 2nd. Tickets on sale now HERE.
Fans who pre-order the album through Rough Trade will be given access to a special UK release day show at their East London store (first come, first served) and live Q&A. Pre-order the record through Rough Trade HERE to attend the show.
October 24, 2022
