Blossoms New Album FOOLISH LOVING SPACES is Out Now

Today, British band Blossoms have released their latest album Foolish Loving Spaces. The album is an exciting follow up to the band's 2018, top 5 album Cool Like You and features singles "The Keeper," "Your Girlfriend" and their latest release, "If You Think This Is Real Life" which is paired with a new video, directed by Michael Holyk.



Listen to Foolish Loving Spaces HERE.



Foolish Loving Spaces was produced by the long time collaborators James Skelly and Rich Turvey at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool. Tom Ogden's increasingly direct lyrical range turns album three into a romantic page-turner of light and shade, while its divergent moods are supplied by Myles Kellock's piano and keyboard lines, careening from urgent stabs of TV game show-theme synth to more classic, rolling notes. The record's multi-instrumental color and widescreen sound is provided by pedal steel / lead guitarist Josh Dewhurst, while Joe Donovan on drums and Charlie Salt on bass bring fluidly danceable grooves throughout, complemented on occasion, by a wall of gospel harmony.



Speaking about the inspiration for the album, the band explain: 'It's just a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation ... inspired, in ways, by a summer spent listening to Stop Making Sense, The Joshua Tree & Screamadelica'.



Last year, the Stockport five-piece returned to North America for a six-date headline run, joined by Dublin band Inhaler as support, making stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Following a SOLD OUT North American tour back in 2017 -- including critically acclaimed appearances at Coachella Festival in California and Lollapalooza in Chicago - Blossoms have gone on to amass almost a quarter-of-a-billion combined global streams, with North America being their second biggest market in the world.

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim. Their 2016 debut full length topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018's Cool Like You charted at number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning hitsingles "I Can't Stand It," "There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)" and "How Long Will This Last?"



Foolish Loving Spaces is out everywhere now.

FOOLISH LOVING SPACES

1. If You Think This Is Real Life

2. Your Girlfriend

3. The Keeper

4. My Swimming Brain

5. Sunday Was A Friend Of Mine

6. Oh No (I Think I'm In Love)

7. Romance, Eh?

8. My Vacant Days

9. Falling For Someone

10.Like Gravity





