Bloods Release New Single 'Devo'

On September 23 Sydney punk trio Bloods will release their anticipated full-length album Together, Baby! via Share It Music (order). Today the band is pleased to present "Devo" the latest single to be lifted from the forthcoming release. The song is available now on all streaming platforms.

On "Devo" Bloods' frontwoman and main songwriter MC says:

When I wrote this song, there was a lot happening as a direct result of the 'me too' and 'beneath the glass ceiling' movements. It felt like an important moment in time, and I felt really inspired by people finally being held accountable. Along with the changes happening, were the many excuses that spewed from the mouths of complicit parties. It felt like, at the time, there were a lot of people looking over their shoulder, in fear of being called out.

The whole song is meant to be an empowered taunt to those who held power for so long, sung by those who they exerted that power over - until now. The first lyric I was clear on was the chorus "we don't like it!" I felt that it was as innocent as it was definitive, and it felt perfect for the feeling I was trying to evoke with the song. I wanted it to be the soundtrack to the burning empire.

The only significance the song title has is that when I wrote the song, I thought it sounded like an early DEVO song, so the name stuck. They were a huge musical influence on the song at inception, including having the simple 'we don't like it!' chorus.

Additionally, Bloods and Laura Jane Grace's single "I Like You" will be available to download and play along with in Rock Band starting this Thursday.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2013 with their critically acclaimed Golden Fang EP, Bloods have maintained their place as one of Australia's most enduring and beloved punk bands. Whether it's through their highly infectious, undeniably fun punk-pop-meets-riot-grrrl tunes or their live shows, Bloods has consistently been celebrated by critics and fans alike.

A celebration of humanity and all that connects us, Together, Baby! is an album that is brimming with heart and charm.

"This is definitely our most thought out record to date" says MC. "It's the album we've had the most time to flesh out and the first one we've made ourselves."

Watch the new lyric video here: