Blake Slatkin Wins 'Record of the Year' with Lizzo at 65th Annual Grammy Awards

Producer and songwriter Blake Slatkin wins "Record of the Year" for "About Damn Time" with Lizzo at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The honor marks the first Grammy win for Slatkin, who was also nominated for Song of the Year-"About Damn Time"-and Album of the Year-Special-with Lizzo at the 2023 ceremony.

Slatkin produced "About Damn Time"-which hit #1 on the Billboard 100 for two weeks-with Ricky Reed. Recent notable work includes production on Sam Smith and Kim Petras' #1 hit "Unholy"-which won "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" at this year's Grammy Awards-and SZA's "Special" off her new album SOS.

Blake Slatkin is an American songwriter and record producer. He is best known for his work with artists including Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Omar Apollo and Gracie Abrams.

To date he has achieved four Billboard Hot 100 #1s-Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," 24kGoldn and iann dior's "Mood" and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay"-and a score of top 10 hits. Slatkin-Grammy winner, four-time Grammy nominee, Forbes 30 Under 30 and Variety Hitmakers of the Year honoree, lives and works in Los Angeles.

photo credit: Daniel Prakopcyk