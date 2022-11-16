Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Blake Slatkin Nominated for Three Grammy Awards for Work With Lizzo

Blake Slatkin is an American songwriter and record producer and is now a four time nominee.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Producer and songwriter Blake Slatkin is nominated for three awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards: Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "About Damn Time" and Album of the Year for Special with Lizzo.

Slatkin produced "About Damn Time"-which hit #1 on the Billboard 100 for two weeks-with Ricky Reed. Other notable work this year includes production on Sam Smith and Kim Petras' #1 hit "Unholy," with Tate McRae on her debut album i used to think i could fly and with Gracie Abrams on her debut This Is What It Feels Like.

Blake Slatkin is an American songwriter and record producer. He is best known for his work with artists including Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Omar Apollo and Gracie Abrams. To date he has achieved four Billboard Hot 100 #1s-Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," 24kGoldn and iann dior's "Mood" and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay"-and a score of top 10 hits.

Slatkin-a four-time Grammy nominee, Forbes 30 Under 30 and Variety Hitmakers of the Year honoree, lives and works in Los Angeles.



