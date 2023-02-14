Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Black Thought & El Michels Affair Debut New Single 'That Girl'

Black Thought & El Michels Affair Debut New Single 'That Girl'

It heralds the arrival of their highly anticipated collaborative LP Glorious Game out April 14

Feb. 14, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-winning legendary MC and The Roots Co-Founder Black Thought and acclaimed cinematic soul luminary El Michels Affair share a new single entitled "That Girl" via Big Crown Records. It heralds the arrival of their highly anticipated collaborative LP Glorious Game out April 14 on Big Crown Records. Pre-order and pre-save Glorious Game HERE.

On the track, the beat creaks beneath Black Thought's artfully airtight lyricism. He gets introspective with confessions such as "I'd probably do anything for that girl," while the production melts into a swooning old-school soul sample. It highlights the dynamic between his verbal firepower and El Michels Affair's entrancing production.

They initially paved the way for Glorious Game with "Grateful." Beyond tallying half-a-million streams and counting, it received widespread critical praise. Beyond plugs from Pitchfork, HYPEBEAST, Brooklyn Vegan, and more, Rolling Stone applauded it as "a succinct preview of the former's hip-hop storytelling wrapping itself around the latter's scene-setting, cinematic production," and NME noted, "they trade off verses over a backing of thudding percussion and a whistling flute." Meanwhile, The FADER described Black Thought as "clearly keen to continue this run of excellence."

As the story goes, Black Thought and El Michels Affair founder Leon Michels initially crossed paths in the early 2000s, exhibiting mutual admiration for one another's craft. This respect manifested on stage as they performed together at a handful of charity concerts in New York and Philadelphia.

Black Thought began to occasionally pull up to the group's studio to collaborate. During the global pandemic, he reached out to Michels for material, building the foundation for Glorious Game. Now, this 12-track hip-hop soul opus layers the rapper's elite rhyme-play and intense storytelling above cinematic soundscapes brought to life by the band.

It continues an incredibly prolific season for Black Thought. In 2022, he linked up with Danger Mouse for the unanimously acclaimed, Cheat Codes. Beyond tallying tens of millions of streams, it incited the applause of Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Clash, NME, and Pitchfork who professed, "the album feels both modern and vintage-a swirl of distant touchstones happening all at once."

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama touted "Belize" [feat. MF Doom] among his favorite songs of the year. Simultaneously, El Michels Affair has consistently captivated audiences and inspired tastemaker applause, serving up Yeti Season (Deluxe) in 2022 and producing for others at a prolific pace including Lady Wray's Piece Of Me album and tracks for Mary J Blige and Norah Jones.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Sesse Lind



Kelsea Ballerini Drops Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Photo
Kelsea Ballerini Drops 'Rolling Up The Welcome Mat'
Multiple GRAMMY nominee, Country Music Association award winner, author and songwriter/vocalist Kelsea Ballerini once again follows one of contemporary music’s most in-the-moment muses and releases Rolling Up The Welcome Mat. To accompany the music, Ballerini wrote and directed, alongside co-director Patrick Tracy, a short film.
Singer/ Songwriter Eve Simpson To Release Empowering Single His Euphoria This Month Photo
Singer/ Songwriter Eve Simpson To Release Empowering Single 'His Euphoria' This Month
South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, 'His Euphoria,' a biting take on misogyny wrapped up in an incredibly catchy beat set for release on February 17th.
Rising Latin-Pop Artist Dru Flecha Releases Debut EP LINDA Photo
Rising Latin-Pop Artist Dru Flecha Releases Debut EP LINDA
Rising latin-pop artist Dru Flecha has just released her debut EP, Linda. The seven-track EP was elaborated over bolero samples from the '50s, which were created back in 2011 by her father, the legendary DJ 13.
OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March Photo
OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March
Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Miramax announced today that Lionsgate will release the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the U.S. on March 3, starring renowned action star Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone and directed by Guy Ritchie.

From This Author - Michael Major


OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in MarchOPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE to Premiere in March
February 13, 2023

Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Miramax announced today that Lionsgate will release the action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre in the U.S. on March 3, starring renowned action star Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone and directed by Guy Ritchie.
Jon Langston Gets Rowdy With New Song and Headlining TourJon Langston Gets Rowdy With New Song and Headlining Tour
February 13, 2023

Langston will bring “Howdy Howdy Howdy” and more fan-favorite tracks to his headlining LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR, kicking off Friday, February 24 in Bristol, TN. Langston will play for fans in markets across the country including Charlotte, NC and Birmingham, AL through June. Tickets for the LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR are available now.
Toronto's 21st Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Announces 100 More Artists Including Sultans of String, Gary Kendall Band, Anne Lindsay & MoreToronto's 21st Annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival Announces 100 More Artists Including Sultans of String, Gary Kendall Band, Anne Lindsay & More
February 13, 2023

After two years of an online-only hiatus due to the pandemic, Toronto’s annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival is back IRL, baby, for its 21st Anniversary! The festival, which features a change of neighborhood this year to Kensington Market, will showcase some of the most talented blues and roots acts performing over the course of two nights.
Ali Farka Touré Shares 'Cherie' Featuring Oumou SangaréAli Farka Touré Shares 'Cherie' Featuring Oumou Sangaré
February 13, 2023

Voyageur, the new album from the legendary African guitarist and singer Ali Farka Touré, is out next month on World Circuit Records. In anticipation of the forthcoming record World Circuit is debuting the new track “Cherie” featuring acclaimed Malian diva and longtime friend of Touré’s Oumou Sangaré.
Sebastian Maniscalco Returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in NovemberSebastian Maniscalco Returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in November
February 13, 2023

Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with 10 performances. Dubbed by The New York Times as “the hottest comic in America,” the stand-up, actor, podcast host, and best-selling author will perform at the Event Center with his new show, Sebastian Maniscalco: Live in Atlantic City, offering guests a chance to laugh the night away.
share