Black Spiders Announce UK Tour for September & New Album

Their new album will be released on May 12th.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Since re-assembling Avengers-style (though probably more Suicide Squad!) in 2020, Black Spiders have continued to make a loud and compelling case for heavy guitar music from the sin city streets, with three chords and the truth - revelling in the glories of the genre, its sacred lore, with a top-shelf collection of riffs, a sly dash of humour, plus an iconic logo that sits alongside the best.

It's a cocktail fans have come to expect from the unexpected and it's there in double-measure on the UK outfit's latest / fourth studio album, 'Can't Die, Won't Die' - 42 minutes of back-street trouble, produced by regular studio compadre, Matt Elliss, and set for worldwide release via Spinefarm May 12th, the band's first campaign with the label.

As a taste of things to come, a shot before the pint, lead single / video 'Hot Wheels' is out now; it sees the band - led into action by frontman, Pete Spiby - in a variety of scenarios and settings, at one point surviving a close encounter with a rampant shark (sort of).

"It's a party album from top to tail, everyone a banger! As usual there is something for everyone and maybe some surprises. We went all out, balls out on this record, each track is an ear worm..."

Noted for their unswerving dedication to the music, the middle finger (or two) and the rousing rock 'n' roll slogan ("EAT THUNDER, s LIGHTNING!"), the Spiders are the perfect low-slung machine to raise a glass or clench a tattooed fist to, and 'Can't Die, Won't Die' - 12 new tracks including 'Destroyer' and 'It Is What It Is', all measured pace and power, and 'Driving My Rooster', a race towards the cliff edge - is sure to add more burnt tread to their tyres.

In support of their studio albums (the most recent of which hit the No. 7 spot on the UK Independent Albums chart), plus a fistful of EPs, Black Spiders have toured with a variety of rock's most riff-hungry sons, the likes of Volbeat, Danzig, Airbourne and Monster Magnet, and appeared at all of the UK's leading festivals, including Download, Sonisphere and Bloodstock.

Their plan is to spend much of 2023 out on the road, and it's a strategy that is for once, going to plan. A full UK tour has been announced for September and pre-sale tickets will be available from Planet Rock on Wednesday March 15th at 10am, with general sale commencing Friday March 17th at 10am from here.

Black Spiders September Tour Dates

The Hot Damn! to support on all dates.

Fri 15 Sep - The Forum, Tunbridge Wells
Sat 16 Sep - New Cross Inn, London
Sun 17 Sep - Moonshine, Portsmouth
Mon 18 Sep - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Tue 19 Sep - The Warehouse, Leeds
Thu 21 Sep - Live Rooms, Chester
Fri 22 Sep - The Garage (Attic), Glasgow
Sat 23 Sep - Anarchy Brewery, Newcastle
Sun 24 Sep - The Patriot, Crumlin
Mon 25 Sep - The Junction, Plymouth



