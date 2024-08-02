Billy Strings to Release New Studio Album 'Highway Prayers' in September; First Single Available Now

The album will be released on September 27 and includes 20 original songs.
Highway Prayers, the highly anticipated new studio album from GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings, will be released September 27 on Reprise Records (pre-order here starting August 2).
Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann), the album includes 20 original songs including the first single, “Leadfoot,” which is out now. Written by Strings, the song features Strings on vocals, banjo, bass, steel guitar, EBow electric guitar and 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle along with Matt Chamberlain on drums. Watch the song’s official video, conceived of by Strings and directed by Ryen McPherson, HERE.
Recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville, the album features Strings and his longtime band—Billy Failing (banjo, vocals), Royal Masat (bass, vocals), Jarrod Walker (mandolin, vocals) and Alex Hargraves (fiddle)—as well as additional contributions from Brion (bass, drums, percussion), Chamberlain (drums), Jerry Douglas (dobro), Jason Carter (fiddle), Lindsay Lou (backing vocals), Nathaniel Smith (cello), Taneka Samone (backing vocals), Cory Henry (piano), Peter “Madcat” Ruth (harmonica, jaw harp) and Victor Furtado (clawhammer banjo).
Strings and his band will tour throughout this year including three nights at New Orleans’ UNO Lakefront Arena on December 29, 30 and 31. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve run will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 14 with general on-sale following Friday, August 16. Additional upcoming tour stops include Clarkston, MI’s Pine Knob Music Theatre, Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater, Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, Memphis’ FedEx Forum and Austin’s Moody Center. Additionally, Strings will return with his annual Renewal weekend in Buena Vista, CO on September 27 and 28, which has once again sold out. Ticket details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.
Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. The new studio album follows the recent release of Strings’ first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1 (stream/purchase HERE), which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart. Showcasing his electrifying concerts, the record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.
Strings’ latest full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which features Strings alongside his dad, Terry Barber, was released in 2022 and earned a nomination for Best Bluegrass Album at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. The product of a longtime dream, Me/And/Dad consists of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.
Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.
1. Leaning on a Travelin' Song
2. In the Clear
3. Escanaba
4. Gild the Lily
5. Seven Weeks In County
6. Stratosphere Blues / I Believe in You
7. Cabin Song
8. Don't Be Calling Me (at 4AM)
9. Malfunction Junction
10. Catch and Release
11. Be Your Man
12. Gone a Long Time
13. It Ain't Before
14. My Alice
15. Seney Stretch
16. MORBUD4ME
17. Leadfoot
18. Happy Hollow
19. The Beginning of the End
20. Richard Petty
BOLD on-sale Friday, August 16
August 2—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center
August 3—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center
August 10—Quincy, WA—Outlaw Music Festival
August 17—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (SOLD OUT)
August 18—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley
August 23—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum
August 24—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum
September 27—Buena Vista, CO—Renewal (SOLD OUT)
September 28—Buena Vista, CO—Renewal (SOLD OUT)
October 4—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre
October 5—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre
October 11—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 12—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater
October 19—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater
October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena
November 1—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena
December 6—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum
December 7—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum
December 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center
December 12—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena
December 13—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater
December 14—Austin, TX—Moody Center
December 29—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena
December 30—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena
December 31—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena
Photo credit: Dana Trippe
