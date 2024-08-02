Billy Strings to Release New Studio Album 'Highway Prayers' in September; First Single Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Highway Prayers, the highly anticipated new studio album from GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings, will be released September 27 on Reprise Records (pre-order here starting August 2).

Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann), the album includes 20 original songs including the first single, “Leadfoot,” which is out now. Written by Strings, the song features Strings on vocals, banjo, bass, steel guitar, EBow electric guitar and 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle along with Matt Chamberlain on drums. Watch the song’s official video, conceived of by Strings and directed by Ryen McPherson, HERE.

Recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville, the album features Strings and his longtime band—Billy Failing (banjo, vocals), Royal Masat (bass, vocals), Jarrod Walker (mandolin, vocals) and Alex Hargraves (fiddle)—as well as additional contributions from Brion (bass, drums, percussion), Chamberlain (drums), Jerry Douglas (dobro), Jason Carter (fiddle), Lindsay Lou (backing vocals), Nathaniel Smith (cello), Taneka Samone (backing vocals), Cory Henry (piano), Peter “Madcat” Ruth (harmonica, jaw harp) and Victor Furtado (clawhammer banjo).

Strings and his band will tour throughout this year including three nights at New Orleans’ UNO Lakefront Arena on December 29, 30 and 31. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve run will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 14 with general on-sale following Friday, August 16. Additional upcoming tour stops include Clarkston, MI’s Pine Knob Music Theatre, Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater, Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, Memphis’ FedEx Forum and Austin’s Moody Center. Additionally, Strings will return with his annual Renewal weekend in Buena Vista, CO on September 27 and 28, which has once again sold out. Ticket details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. The new studio album follows the recent release of Strings’ first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1 (stream/purchase HERE), which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart. Showcasing his electrifying concerts, the record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

Strings’ latest full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which features Strings alongside his dad, Terry Barber, was released in 2022 and earned a nomination for Best Bluegrass Album at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. The product of a longtime dream, Me/And/Dad consists of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

HIGHWAY PRAYERS TRACK LIST

1. Leaning on a Travelin' Song

2. In the Clear

3. Escanaba

4. Gild the Lily

5. Seven Weeks In County

6. Stratosphere Blues / I Believe in You

7. Cabin Song

8. Don't Be Calling Me (at 4AM)

9. Malfunction Junction

10. Catch and Release

11. Be Your Man

12. Gone a Long Time

13. It Ain't Before

14. My Alice

15. Seney Stretch

16. MORBUD4ME

17. Leadfoot

18. Happy Hollow

19. The Beginning of the End

20. Richard Petty

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale Friday, August 16

August 2—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

August 3—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

August 10—Quincy, WA—Outlaw Music Festival

August 17—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (SOLD OUT)

August 18—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 23—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum

August 24—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum

September 27—Buena Vista, CO—Renewal (SOLD OUT)

September 28—Buena Vista, CO—Renewal (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre

October 5—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre

October 11—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 12—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater

October 19—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater

October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

November 1—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

December 6—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum

December 7—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum

December 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

December 12—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

December 13—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater

December 14—Austin, TX—Moody Center

December 29—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena

December 30—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena

December 31—New Orleans, LA—UNO Lakefront Arena

Photo credit: Dana Trippe

