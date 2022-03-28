Billy Ray Cyrus & Snoop Dogg Join The Avila Brothers for 'A Hard Working Man' Collaboration

They're the epitome of artists who've transcended genres, and on Friday, April 1, entertainment icons Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg come together with The Avila Brothers for a "A Hard Working Man," released via Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG.

While on set shooting a video for "A Hard Working Man," Snoop Dogg let the cat out of the bag by posting a behind the scenes clip on social media with Cyrus.

"Who said you can't teach an old Dogg a new trick! Snoop and the Avila Brothers are on fire with this new song out Friday!" Cyrus shared.

"Timing has always been critical for us. For this project, everything lined up perfectly! Even more exciting is the partnership with BMG which shines an even brighter light on the contribution of global superstars, Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop. The record we created puts the focus and value back on hard work. Together, we collectively illuminate, celebrate, and honor those around the world that have continued to show up every single day; keeping our world moving. Music transcends boundaries and is responsible for bringing the colorful world of The Avila Brothers, Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg together," said The Avila Brothers.

Produced by The Avila Brothers and mixed by DJ Quik, "A Hard Working Man" is written by Bobby Ross aka AHVLAH, IZ Avila, Billy Ray Cyrus and C Broadus. Click here to pre-save and pre-order the new track.