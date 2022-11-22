Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Joel's Monthly Residency Continues With 90th Show at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel's Monthly Residency Continues With 90th Show at Madison Square Garden

The April show will mark Joel’s 90th monthly and 136th lifetime show at The Garden.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced today that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World's Most Famous Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The April show will mark Joel's 90th monthly and 136th lifetime show at The Garden.

Citi cardmembers will have first access to presale tickets for the April 22 show from Monday, November 28 at 10:00AM (ET) through Thursday, December 1 at 10:00PM (ET) via www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (ET) on Friday, December 2 via www.ticketmaster.com. Due to congestion during the on-sale, it can be difficult to purchase tickets right away. Please continue to check Ticketmaster as tickets will be available throughout the day.

In December 2013, Billy Joel was named Madison Square Garden's first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue's other original franchises - the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at The Garden, "as long as the demand continues," says Joel.

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century and scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance."

Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards, in December 2013. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on Joel's music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists' lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance."

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden's most extraordinary benefit concerts - "12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief," which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, and "The Concert for New York City," which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

Tickets for the April show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (ET) on Friday, December 2 via www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, December 3. The concert, part of the Montefiore Concert Series, is being promoted by MSG Entertainment in association with AEG Presents and Q104.3 as a media partner.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Lukas Graham Announces New Album 4 (The Pink Album) Photo
Lukas Graham Announces New Album '4 (The Pink Album)'
The 11-song set details the Danish soul-pop singer-songwriter’s journey of self-discovery. Alongside the announcement, Lukas has released the official video for his single “Wish You Were Here” [feat. Khalid], directed by Blythe Thomas. Co-written and produced by Ryan Tedder, the anthem to best friends is steadily rising the Hot AC charts.
Phony PPL Releases Eagerly Awaited Third Studio Album Euphonyus Photo
Phony PPL Releases Eagerly Awaited Third Studio Album 'Euphonyus'
Backed by feature collaborations with GRAMMY Award winner Megan Thee Stallion for their single “fkn around,” additional features on the album include JoJo, Leon Thomas iii and The Soul Rebels with highlights from Ivan Barias (Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan), KAYTRANADA (Anderson .Paak, The Internet), and Alissia Benveniste (Mark Ronson, Q-Tip). 
Sonia Stein Releases New Single Electric Honeymoon Photo
Sonia Stein Releases New Single 'Electric Honeymoon'
These two EPs were a perfect showcase of Sonia’s  song writing and extensive vocal range that fans across the globe have come to love, and included hit single “London Used to Feel So Cool,” “Coexist” produced by Brendan Davies (Dagny, Jordan Mackampa, Bryde) and “Passerby” produced by Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track Tape Measure Photo
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'Tape Measure'
'Tape Measure' is streaming now. It’s a song that dips into the melting pot of sound that the Blur drummer accumulates from his passion for dipping in and out of radio stations the world over and landing on the distinctive sound of a Bollywood soundtrack that Dave splices together with a clipped beat. It’s a colorful tune, all rhythm and melody.

From This Author - Michael Major


FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS Tops Netflix Film List Week of November 14FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS Tops Netflix Film List Week of November 14
November 22, 2022

In its second week, Falling For Christmas topped the English Films List with 37.85M hours viewed. Starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, the holiday rom-com was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkely and an adorable pig took fans on a magical adventure into a world of dreams with Slumberland.
P1Harmony's to Release Next Mini Album Next WeekP1Harmony's to Release Next Mini Album Next Week
November 22, 2022

The second offering from the band’s Harmony series, and 6-song tracklist, also arrives with a string of teasers showcasing P1Harmony’s next single “Back Down,” which the band also leaked that they will also perform during their US television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show on November 29th on NBC.
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts Trailer for New Episodes of THE MIGHTY ONESVIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts Trailer for New Episodes of THE MIGHTY ONES
November 22, 2022

Created and and executive produced by ​Sunil Hall​ (“Gravity Falls”) and ​Lynne Naylor (“Samurai Jack”) and featuring the creative team behind some of the most influential animated series of the last two decades (​”The Ren & Stimpy Show,​​” “SpongeBob SquarePants,”​ “The Powerpuff Girls”)​, watch the adventures unfold in the vide trailer below!
Exclusive: Amanda Seales Appears on YARA SHAHIDI'S DAY OFFExclusive: Amanda Seales Appears on YARA SHAHIDI'S DAY OFF
November 22, 2022

Saddle up and go for a ride with Actress Amanda Seales in a new episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off! In the new episode, Amanda opens up about animal advocacy, black futurism, and purpose-driven living. Watch an exclusive video clip from the upcoming episode now!
Brian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Pope & More Nominated For Independent Spirit AwardsBrian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Pope & More Nominated For Independent Spirit Awards
November 22, 2022

Brian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Pope, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Rylance, Andrea Riseborough, and more have been nominated for Independent Spirit Awards. The new list of nominees marks the first year that the acting categories have been gender neutral. Check out the full list of nominations now!
share