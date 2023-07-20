Billy Joel Adds February 9 Show at Madison Square Garden

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (ET) on Friday, July 28.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (‘MSG Entertainment’) announced today that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added the next show in his record-breaking, sold-out residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday, February 9, 2024.

After ten extraordinary years, Joel’s historic franchise run at The Garden will conclude with his 150th lifetime show at the venue, which is slated for July 2024. The February show will mark Joel’s 99th monthly and 145th lifetime show at The Garden.

Citi cardmembers will have first access to presale tickets for the February 9 show from Monday, July 24 at 10:00AM (ET) through Thursday, July 27 at 10:00PM (ET) via www.citientertainment.com. Verizon will also offer an exclusive presale for the February show through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up.

Members will have exclusive access to purchase presale tickets from Tuesday, July 25 at 10:00AM (ET) through Thursday, July 27 at 10:00PM (ET). For more details and to sign up for Verizon Up, visit here. Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (ET) on Friday, July 28 via here. Due to congestion during the on-sale, it can be difficult to purchase tickets right away. Please continue to check Ticketmaster as tickets will be available throughout the day.

The remaining announced shows are as follows

JULY 24, 2023 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT!
AUGUST 29, 2023 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT!
SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT!
OCTOBER 20, 2023 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT – TEN SHOWS LEFT!
NOVEMBER 22, 2023 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT – NINE SHOWS LEFT!
DECEMBER 19, 2023 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT – EIGHT SHOWS LEFT!
JANUARY 11, 2024 – 8:00PM – SEVEN SHOWS LEFT!
FEBRUARY 9, 2024 – 8:00PM – SIX SHOWS LEFT!

Joel’s history with Madison Square Garden began with his first performance at The World’s Most Famous Arena on December 14, 1978. In 2006, with 12 consecutive performances, Joel set the record for “most consecutive performances by any artist.” To commemorate the historic moment, a banner stating “Joel – 12” was raised to The Garden rafters, making him the first entertainer in the venue’s history to accomplish this feat. 

In December 2013, Billy Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises – the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at The Garden for, as Joel said at the time, “as long as the demand continues.”

In January 2015, Joel broke his own record of the “most consecutive performances by any artist” with the 13th show of the residency and a new banner was raised to The Garden’s rafters. In July 2015, with his 65th lifetime show, Joel broke another record for the “most lifetime performances by any artist,” for which another banner was raised. Both of Joel’s banners continue to hang at The Garden and are replaced each month with each performance. 

In July 2018, to commemorate his 100th lifetime performance at the venue, then Governor Andrew M. Cuomo officially proclaimed July 18, 2018 “Billy Joel Day” in the State of New York in honor of Joel’s extraordinary history of leadership and contributions to the music industry and New York State. As part of the celebration, Joel’s piano was put on display outside of Chase Square at the Seventh Avenue entrance to The Garden.

The 100th lifetime performance was one for the ages – with Bruce Springsteen joining Joel on stage to celebrate the milestone. A multitude of other incredible surprise guests have joined him on stage throughout the course of the ten-year run including Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, John Fogerty, Billy Gibbons, Brian Johnson, John Mayer, John Mellencamp, Olivia Rodrigo, Paul Simon, and more. And, throughout the course of his legendary run, more than 1.6 million tickets have been sold to fans from all 50 states and more than 120 countries – further establishing Joel’s status as a global icon.

In addition to his ongoing residency run, Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes.

Billy Joel is one of the world’s most iconic musicians, having received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards, in December 2013. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for “Movin' Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. 

In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

Tickets for the February show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (ET) on Friday, July 28 via here. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, July 29. The concert, part of the Montefiore Concert Series, is being promoted by MSG Entertainment in association with AEG Presents and Q104.3 as a media partner.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



