Billy Howerdel Debuts New Song 'Beautiful Mistake'

Billy Howerdel has revealed a third track from his eagerly-awaited solo album, What Normal Was (Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG), with today's arrival of "Beautiful Mistake."

"Beautiful Mistake" is the first of three additional songs that the A Perfect Circle guitar player plans to unveil each week in the lead-up to the June 10 album release with "Selfish Hearts" debuting on May 27, and "The Same Again" arriving on June 3.

"We're often too hard on ourselves," says Howerdel in reference to the theme behind the song. "The Japanese philosophy Kintsugi, the Appreciation of Imperfection, inspired a new way for me to reflect on mistakes. Forgiving others can often be easier than forgiving ourselves."

Howerdel previously shared the songs "Poison Flowers" (watch the video here) and most recently "Free and Weightless," a song Revolver described as showcasing "Howerdel's skill in creating smoke-shrouded, neon-lit atmosphere."

The self-produced, 10 song album is one of 2022's most highly-anticipated rock records. Guitar World described the music as "treading a line between Pink Floyd and Nine Inch Nails," Loudwire said Howerdel "paints a haunting visual with a dark palette," and Consequence said "trip hop and electronic influences peer through... beneath ethereal guitar passages."

A North American tour in support of the forthcoming album begins June 11 in Ventura, Calif. and including two dates with his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan's Puscifer: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich). Tickets, and VIP packages, for all headlining dates are on-sale now, visit www.billyhowerdel.com for additional info.

What Normal Was album pre-orders and pre-saves, which include an array of limited-edition vinyl variants, and other physical formats, are available now.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *

June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent

June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos

June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club

July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus

July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground

July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Inside Downstairs

July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 17 Austin, TX Emos

July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

*-w/Puscifer