Billy Howerdel Debuts New Song 'Beautiful Mistake'
Howerdel's new album will be released on June 10.
Billy Howerdel has revealed a third track from his eagerly-awaited solo album, What Normal Was (Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG), with today's arrival of "Beautiful Mistake."
"Beautiful Mistake" is the first of three additional songs that the A Perfect Circle guitar player plans to unveil each week in the lead-up to the June 10 album release with "Selfish Hearts" debuting on May 27, and "The Same Again" arriving on June 3.
"We're often too hard on ourselves," says Howerdel in reference to the theme behind the song. "The Japanese philosophy Kintsugi, the Appreciation of Imperfection, inspired a new way for me to reflect on mistakes. Forgiving others can often be easier than forgiving ourselves."
Howerdel previously shared the songs "Poison Flowers" (watch the video here) and most recently "Free and Weightless," a song Revolver described as showcasing "Howerdel's skill in creating smoke-shrouded, neon-lit atmosphere."
The self-produced, 10 song album is one of 2022's most highly-anticipated rock records. Guitar World described the music as "treading a line between Pink Floyd and Nine Inch Nails," Loudwire said Howerdel "paints a haunting visual with a dark palette," and Consequence said "trip hop and electronic influences peer through... beneath ethereal guitar passages."
A North American tour in support of the forthcoming album begins June 11 in Ventura, Calif. and including two dates with his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan's Puscifer: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich). Tickets, and VIP packages, for all headlining dates are on-sale now, visit www.billyhowerdel.com for additional info.
What Normal Was album pre-orders and pre-saves, which include an array of limited-edition vinyl variants, and other physical formats, are available now.
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates
June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *
June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent
June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos
June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro
June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club
July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus
July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground
July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Inside Downstairs
July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
July 17 Austin, TX Emos
July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
*-w/Puscifer