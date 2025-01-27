Billy Currington Embarking on 2025 Tour With Kip Moore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music star Billy Currington announced his 2025 tour with Kip Moore. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on June 27 at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Austin, Raleigh and more before wrapping up in Gilford at BankNH Pavilion on September 20.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 28. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 31 at 10am local time and varies by city; check local listings at LiveNation.com for more information.

Citi is the official card of the Billy Currington with Kip Moore tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time the week of on sale through the Citi Entertainment program. Check local on sale information. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the Billy Currington with Kip Moore tour in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time the week of on sale. Check local on sale information. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

BILLY CURRINGTON 2025 TOUR WITH KIP MOORE DATES:

Fri Jun 27 – St. Augustine FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre !%^

Sat Jun 28 – Boca Raton FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater #%^

Wed Jul 10 – Airway Heights WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest !

Thu Jul 11 – Bend OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

Fri Jul 18 – Los Angeles CA – Greek Theatre !

Sat Jul 19 – San Diego CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park !

Fri Jul 25 – Roanoke VA – Elmwood Park Amphitheater !*

Sat Jul 26 – Doswell VA – Servpro Pavilion !*

Fri Aug 1 – Irving TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory &

Sat Aug 2 – Austin TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park &

Fri Sep 5 – Toledo OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre &

Sat Sep 6 – Indianapolis IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park &

Thu Sep 12 – Wilmington NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

Fri Sep 13 – Raleigh NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

Fri Sep 19 – Boston MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway &

Sat Sep 20 – Gilford NH – BankNH Pavilion &

* Not A Live Nation Date

! – On Sale 1/31

# – On Sale 2/7

& – On Sale 2/14

% without Marlon Funaki

^ with Jade Eagleson

ABOUT BILLY CURRINGTON

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format’s most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 4X Platinum “Good Directions,” 4X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Double-Platinum “Do I Make You Wanna,” Platinum “We Are Tonight,” and more. Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington has recently released new songs “Everything Is Changing,” “City Don’t” and “Anchor Man.” For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.billycurrington.com.

ABOUT KIP MOORE

Hailed as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” (Vice/Noisey) and “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and earned his place as one of music’s most beloved artists. With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, Moore has released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including hits “Something’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.” A truly remarkable performer and “one of country music’s most tireless and powerful live draws” (Rolling Stone), Moore is renowned for his signature sound playing blistering live shows in stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the globe. With the announcement of his new album Solitary Tracks available February 28, Moore is poised for a monumental year as the steadfast road-warrior gears up to bring his new songs worldwide.

