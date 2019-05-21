Billboard Premieres Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors' DRAGONS feat. The Lone Bellow

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors will release their forthcoming album, Dragons, on August 16. Billboard is exclusively premiering the title track today (May 21).

The stripped-down country-folk tune is assisted by the Lone Bellow, while Holcomb's rhythmic vocals remain at the forefront of the track as he recalls some sage advice from his grandfather.



Holcomb describes title track "Dragons" as "the lynchpin" of his upcoming record. Additional piano, acoustic guitar and driving percussion accompaniment further flesh out the anthemic track, which is about a dream of being visited by the ghost of his grandfather.

Last month, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors announced the release of Dragons, due out on August 16th, 2019 via Thirty Tigers. Dragons is Holcomb's most collaborative effort yet and features Ellie Holcomb, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, and The Lone Bellow. Recorded mostly at Asheville, NC's Echo Mountain with additional recording at The Shoebox andCasonic Lodge in Nashville, TN, Dragons was produced and engineered by Cason Cooley(Ingrid Michaelson, Ben Rector), mixed by Sean Moffitt and mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound.

In addition to the newly released "Dragons feat. The Lone Bellow," Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors released the album opener "Family" along with a star-studded video featuring a ton of family and friends including The War and Treaty, NEEDTOBREATHE, Judah Akers from Judah & the Lion, Penny & Sparrow, Family & Friends, The New Respects, JOHNNYSWIM, The Secret Sisters, Devon Gilfillian, Jon McLaughlin, Ben Rector, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Darlingside, Carly Bannister, Mat Kearney, Colony House, Dave Barnes, Liz Vice, The Dirty Guvnahs, Stephen Kellogg, The Oh Hellos, JOSEPH, Sean McConnell, Lori McKenna, Propaganda, Natalie Hemby, Rich Brinsfield, Nate Dugger, and of course, Drew's family: wife Ellie, daughter Emmylou, and sons Huck & Rivers.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors recently announced a nationwide headlining tour this fall in support of Dragons. The tour will bring Drew & the Neighbors to 30 cities between the September 14th kickoff at the Ryman Auditorium and November 16th's show at Seattle's Neptune Theater. Drew also announced this week that he will perform solo opening for Patty Griffin on June 11th at Los Angeles' The Theatre at The Ace Hotel. Tickets are on sale now via www.drewholcomb.com.



Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

June 11 @ The Theatre at The Ace Hotel (support for Patty Griffin) in Los Angeles, CA

August 11 @ Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY

September 7-8 @ Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN

September 14 @ The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN*

September 19 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL*

September 20 @ Varsity Theatre in Minneapolis, MN*

September 21 @ Majestic Theatre in Madison, WI*

September 25 @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre in Birmingham, IL

September 26 @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

September 27 @ Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh NC

September 29 @ Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

October 3 @ The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

October 4 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

October 5 @ HOB in Orlando, FL*

October 9 @ George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR

October 10 @ Common Grounds in Waco, TX

October 11 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

October 12 @ The Statler in Dallas, TX

October 15 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK

October 16 @ Liberty Hall in Lawrence, KS

October 17 @ Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO

October 18 @ Germantown Performing Arts Center in Memphis, TN

October 19 @ Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg, MS

October 22 @ City Winery in Boston, MA

October 23 @ World Café Live in Philadelphia, PA

October 24 @ Gramercy Theatre in New York, NY

October 25 @ Union Stage in Washington, DC

October 28 @ Lyric Oxford in Oxford, MS

November 12 @ Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA

November 13 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA

November 14 @ Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA

November 15 @ Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR

November 16 @ Neptune Theater in Seattle, WA



*-Support TBA

All other dates w/ support from Birdtalker





